The Bolognese doctor Giampaolo Amato is also under investigation for the death of his mother-in-law, Giulia Tateowho died 22 days before her daughter Isabella Linsalata. It emerges from the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge Claudio Paris, however, where it is underlined that the medico-legal outcomes on this second case of possible murder with the administration of drugs are to be understood “as preliminary and needing confirmation investigations”. The analyzes “resulted positive for Midazolam and its metabolite”, and the suspicion of the presence of sevoflurane in the lung sample also emerged.

The motive for the murder of Linsalata it is “primarily of a sentimental nature, without however even being able to exclude the impact of economic drives”. To this conclusion comes the gip. Amato is accused of having murdered his 62-year-old wife with the administration of drugs, between 30 and 31 October 2021. The investigating judge reconstructs the suspect’s extramarital relationship with a young woman and concludes that it is “certainly this unmentionable desire” to leave his wife for another, “which prompted him to voluntarily cause his death”. A plausible hypothesis is that Amato administered the lethal drugs to his wife inside a herbal tea.

The investigating judge then underlines that even the woman with whom Amato had an extramarital affair is placed in the “concrete risk of suffering a fate similar to that of Lsalad, all the more so if she really decides to start a new life”. The investigating judge thus motivates the precautionary needs for the 64-year-old doctor. In outlining the suspect’s personality, the investigating judge recalls the tests carried out by his wife which had revealed the presence of anxiolytics that she did not take, already in 2019: “Despite this awareness and therefore the prediction of being able to be unmasked by earning a life sentence, even at a distance almost two and a half years after those first attempts, he is unable to refrain from his murderous intention, prey to that irrepressible and morbid desire” for the other woman.

The suspect, an employee of the Ausl, is described by the investigating judge as “a man in the face of very painful decisions, divided as he is between the desire not to make his family suffer and the desire to live his relationship freely with the young mistress (who however in his mind, despite the not simple timing of realization, has by now assumed an overwhelming incidence)”. Precisely because “of his evident ambiguities he underwent a series of pressures, frustrations and humiliations in that period which make him a cornered man, unhappy and dangerous.”

The judge, accepting and adopting the requests of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, continues the reasoning: “It is clear that this state of affairs would suddenly resolve itself if the only obstacle to his love story ceased to stand in the way” i.e. “his marriage to; or rather, it would be resolved in a painless way for the image that she wants to preserve of herself, if this marriage were to end due to force majeure, in no way attributable in the eyes of third parties to her défaillances as a husband, and to her desire, potentially already leaked or in any case guessed, to leave his wife for another woman”. undoubtedly this unmentionable desire that prompted him to voluntarily cause his death in 2021″. The economic motive, on the other hand, identified by the judge differently from what was supported by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, concerns the “far from flourishing” situation of the suspect, also due to the costliness of the extramarital affair”.

So that “he would have a lot to lose from a possible divorce with his wife – who vice versa has an appreciable real estate assets – and he has already presented the possibility to him”. On the other hand, “the possibility of remaining a widower, in addition to giving him the possibility of finally living his love story” with his lover, “would also offer him a flattering succession”. After his wife’s death, however, the relationship between the two broke down, since her lover was heard as a witness in connection with the murder investigation.