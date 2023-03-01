It is the fixed pattern that follows every change, i.e. all the elections of the last ten years. The Business Party, which until 2013 always won with both the right and the “left”, now immediately asks itself a question: is the silverware safe or in danger? And, if the silverware is in danger, he unleashes his newspapers to advise the current winner not to touch it. If he doesn’t listen, he has him stoned with the method already tested on Di Pietro, the pool of Milan and Palermo, Ariosto, Prodi, Boffo, Fini, Grillo, Di Maio, Raggi, Conte. For Schlein we are still in the stage of loving advice. Since the voters of the Democratic Party are much more left-wing than the members and in fact they voted for a non-member (until two months ago) against one who is too much a member to change the Democratic Party, the newspapers beg her to change herself instead of the Democratic Party: that is, to save their respective masters’ silverware. Which are the usual ones: Americans, Confindustria, various publishers. Stefano Folli and Massimo Franco – the Duo Xerox of Republic e Courier – I am anxious about “Italy’s image in Europe and in Washington” and “Western chancelleries” because Schlein could lead the left to the left and, God forbid, “slip on a ‘pacifist’ crest”. And here comes the expression which, I confess, is my favorite in the bestiary of advice to the Democratic Party.

Folli writes on Rep: “The risk is to give Meloni the ‘Atlantic’ position of loyalty to alliances: in the light not only of Ukraine, but also of the other turbulent scenarios that can be glimpsed, starting with China“. Sambuca Molinari also explains it: the pacifist Schlein must “converge with Biden’s democrats”, theorists of the third world war, and with the German “greens”, much more bellicose and rearmists than Scholz. Rag says so too. Cerasa sul Sheet: the new Pd “risks giving common sense to the right, starting with Ukraine”. So, dear Schlein, don’t care who voted for you: copy Meloni’s foreign policy and bypass it to the right, even declaring war on China. The heartbreaking appeal reminds those not to “give away” Draghi and Monti (exponents of the technocratic right) to the right (i.e. to their rightful owners); to “not give guarantees to Berlusconi” (understood as impunity for the rich); to “not give security to Salvini” (understood as racism). Cappellini pays more attention to the so(l)do and remembers about Rep environmentalist Elly that “the sacrosanct battles on the climate” are fine, but “together with the principle of reality, national interests, without giving in to the seductions of degrowth”, otherwise Stellantis without petrol cars will lose capital. In summary: the left must not give the right to the right. Except then be surprised if the Italians vote for the original and not the draft.