The Premier has resigned and the Government’s operations limited to current management, while the political forces raise the bar on claims and promises in view of the vote in September. But the economic emergency bites and Mario Draghi goes straight to the completion of the “aid-bis” decree to counter the price emergency, with the convening of the trade unions on the 27th.

Government crisis, this is what is in “current affairs” after Draghi’s resignation July 22, 2022



The executive called the leaders of CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri at Palazzo Chigi by telephone for Wednesday at 10am. And at the center of the discussion – which will be followed by a meeting with the companies – there would be its own “aid-bis” decree, after the meeting on 12 July, during which Draghi had committed to a new convocation of the acronyms close to the adoption of the new provision, expected by the first week of August. A move – that of the premier – which follows the appeal of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella to follow up, by the resigning government, to the latest measures of greater urgency to deal with the energy crisis and its impact on families and businesses. It would be confirmed – for what is also known as Dl August with measures along the lines of the previous Aid Decree – an endowment of about 10 billion. The minimum wage and an anticipation of the tax wedge cut would no longer be on the agenda given the ‘current’ nature of the measures that can be adopted by a resigning government.

Government crisis, after Draghi’s resignation Aid is halved ilario lombardo and luca monticelli 23 July 2022



And the pressure of the unions would concern the urgency of structural measures. In the agenda, the cut in VAT on the products of the “shopping cart”, as an alternative to the hypothesis of proposing the 200 euro bonus for a further month, in addition to the extension to 31 December of the contribution on electricity and gas bills and the tax credit for energy-intensive companies. “My proposal is to cut the VAT on food products and basic necessities, using the extragettito,” said the minister of the PA Renato Brunetta this morning. “I will fight so that the shopping cart of these products is the same” and after all “current affairs in an exceptional moment are exceptional instruments: war, inflation, energy are exceptional facts and therefore the government as per how it has been agreed also with the Head of State he will have the powers to respond to exceptional problems: we will have all the powers, except that of being able to place trust ».

Mattarella’s full speech after the meeting with Casellati and Fico: “The Chambers are dissolved, but the executive will continue its work” news/draghi_convoca_i_sindacati_mercoledi_a_palazzo_chigi-5472627/&el=player_ex_5470650″>

The message is that the emergency cannot wait for the vote: we need «answers immediately. We expect immediate action to use the 10 billion in favor of female workers, male and female pensioners, ”said yesterday, PierPaolo Bombardieri, the general secretary of UIL. A reminder of immediate needs while the electoral campaign is already running. “The Draghi agenda you invoked has very little to do with the issues of social justice and environmental protection, which have been scornfully rejected and humiliated”, thundered today, referring to the Democratic Party, the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte.

A few hours earlier, former premier Silvio Berlusconi had relaunched the increase in pensions to one thousand euros a month, an old workhorse whose costs are estimated at over 10 billion a year, with over six if we add social checks. Lega leader Matteo Salvini promises the replacement of the Fornero law, which would be operational again in 2023, with “quota 41”. A political dispute that will culminate in view of the vote on 25 September, risking the short circuit with the presentation of the Nadef by 27, and then the launch of the maneuver on 20 October. Between tighter stakes given by the rise in ECB rates, which makes Italian debt more expensive, and by the crisis that puts the government’s growth target set at over 3% in the balance: Istat will publish GDP data next week in the second half of the year, and the debt repayment path does not allow for many margins.

The Government, then, also pulls straight on the Pnrr time schedule and aims to close on the competition Dl: it will be the Draghi Government to respond to the EU assessments on the objectives of the first half of the year to access the 24.1 billion installment, while it remains to be understood if there are difficulties on the objectives at 31 December, to be achieved for another installment of 21.8 billion. Everything will depend on the next majority and future hitches – the excerpt of the measures on taxis and beach resorts is a taste – risk compromising not only the disbursement of funds, but also the anti-spread “shield” of the ECB, which among its conditions places precisely the programs agreed with the EU.

Speaking of continuity, Draghi today made his birthday wishes to President Sergio Mattarella, “a guarantee of continuity, stability, respect for the Constitution”. Addressing the Head of State directly, “he represents an essential point of reference for the citizens, for the institutions and for the political and civil life of this country – underlined Draghi -. I thank you for the confidence you have shown in me and for the support given to the Government ».