DRC: A literary initiative in memory of Patrice Lumumba – Capsud.net

Marie Sambay, announced on Friday the holding of the first edition of the Buku festival. It was in A press conference organized at the Academy of Fine Arts.

This purely cultural and literary event will take place from 05 to 07 May this year. As an activity, there will be press conferences, workshops, public readings, screening of films and cartoons…

In her speech the initiator of the project, Marie Sambay made known the objectives of this festival.

« This festival aims to develop and promote the book industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo“, she said.

.





The most anticipated events of this festival

Marie Sambay also announced through her speech, the participation of the British journalist, Michel Wrong, author of the book: “Rwanda, assassin without borders”. But also, the launch of the “Patrice Lumumba” literary prize. This, to honor the memory of the former Congolese Prime Minister.

Note that apart from Marie Sambay, the management team of the Buku festival is made up of: Ben Kamanda, Christian Gombo, Dieu Nduki and Godefroy Mwanabwato.

.

Emongo Gerome



