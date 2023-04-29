Home » DRC: A literary initiative in memory of Patrice Lumumba – Capsud.net
News

DRC: A literary initiative in memory of Patrice Lumumba – Capsud.net

by admin
DRC: A literary initiative in memory of Patrice Lumumba – Capsud.net

Marie Sambay, announced on Friday the holding of the first edition of the Buku festival. It was in A press conference organized at the Academy of Fine Arts.

This purely cultural and literary event will take place from 05 to 07 May this year. As an activity, there will be press conferences, workshops, public readings, screening of films and cartoons…

In her speech the initiator of the project, Marie Sambay made known the objectives of this festival.

« This festival aims to develop and promote the book industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo“, she said.

.


The most anticipated events of this festival

Marie Sambay also announced through her speech, the participation of the British journalist, Michel Wrong, author of the book: “Rwanda, assassin without borders”. But also, the launch of the “Patrice Lumumba” literary prize. This, to honor the memory of the former Congolese Prime Minister.

Note that apart from Marie Sambay, the management team of the Buku festival is made up of: Ben Kamanda, Christian Gombo, Dieu Nduki and Godefroy Mwanabwato.

.

Emongo Gerome


See also  Learn firm beliefs, strengthen the original mission, strengthen responsibility, and welcome the twentieth National Congress of the party with outstanding results. Participants of the Fifth Plenary Session of the Municipal Party Committee will talk about the future of the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government net

You may also like

150 years of Holter: “This is the greatest...

Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC)...

Minvivienda authorized this week 1,366 subsidies from Mi...

Asylum and migration: Nehammer meets Meloni in Rome

Bojayá: peace viewpoint inaugurated in Bellavista

Not only beatings are violence

Maniema: the Provincial Youth Council provided with office...

Ombudsman of Puerto Rondón advanced popular action for...

New round of the “TUCpanel” starts on May...

Gallery: Nõva port hosted the day of open...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy