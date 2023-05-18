Home » Editorial: stories connect – Lääne Elu
News

Editorial: stories connect – Lääne Elu

by admin
Editorial: stories connect – Lääne Elu

Still, no one can graduate without having read a certain amount of books. True, the world is changing. The lists of compulsory literature are becoming more and more fragmented with the rationale that children should not be scared away from books, so everyone should choose what they read. If “Tõde ja ēgis” or “Väike Illimar” or maybe even “Spring” from the last century remain distant to a smart child adventuring in the vastness of the internet, then read something else, read Ants Rotslas or Lauri Räppi. The main thing is that it counts.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleNine-year-old Taiga: “Stories make me smile!”

See also  The joy of the Ossolana Selva after the gold at the European cross: "Exciting experience"

You may also like

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy