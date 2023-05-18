Editorial: stories connect – Lääne Elu

Still, no one can graduate without having read a certain amount of books. True, the world is changing. The lists of compulsory literature are becoming more and more fragmented with the rationale that children should not be scared away from books, so everyone should choose what they read. If “Tõde ja ēgis” or “Väike Illimar” or maybe even “Spring” from the last century remain distant to a smart child adventuring in the vastness of the internet, then read something else, read Ants Rotslas or Lauri Räppi. The main thing is that it counts.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!