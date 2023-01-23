Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the Vuelta a San Juan began in Argentina and without a doubt one of the participants to follow is the Colombian Egan Bernal, who in the preview of this contest, spoke of his objectives and purposes for this 2023 season, where he dreams of big and hopes to recover the prominence it had before the accident suffered.

“I have recovered well from the injury, I feel good after the fall in 2022. I have trained normally in recent months, I am positive and I feel confident, with good numbers training, although then the competition is something else” .

of much learning

“I have learned a lot. It has been one of the best years of my life. I learned to be patient, to know that family is the most important thing. We are human beings and anything can happen to anyone… it happened to me, I didn’t see it, but it happened. My mother had cancer, no one is free from difficult moments and they can come.

was afraid to return

In an interview given to the international media, Egan Bernal confessed that he was afraid of returning to competitions. “I was scared but not anymore. In training I sometimes had it when I was going fast at 60 per hour but not lately, it is a stage that has been overcome. When I came back I felt strange, something normal, but little by little I got over it”.

His goal, return to the Tour

Egan stated that his calendar will be focused on being able to get to the Tour de France as well as possible. “The Tour is the most important race and I am looking forward to coming back. I have good memories, I like the race and I want to come back, but I have to show that I’m ready to go to the Tour”.

Objective in Vuelta a San Juan

“I want to compete and start well, the heat of San Juan will be good for me. The objective is to pick up the rhythm for the following tests. It will be a very physical race, and although there are not many mountains, the stages will be difficult. People are going to have fun.”