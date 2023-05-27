El Salvador establishes strategic alliance with world leader in aerospace and technology

The Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, announced the alliance between El Salvador and Embracing Aerospace, one of the world‘s leading companies in the aerospace and technology industry. This collaboration positions El Salvador as a key player in the industry, with great opportunities in areas such as aviation, security, energy and technology.

«Coinciding with the vision of President Nayib Bukele, for Embraer El Salvador is among the four Latin American countries that convey the most #confidence and future. They project here opportunities in the aerospace industry, technology, mobility, aviation, security and energy”, explained the Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores.

Embraer is the third largest company in the world within the aeronautical sector, which has opted to venture into the aerospace area, together with the development of new technologies.