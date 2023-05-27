Home » El Salvador establishes strategic alliance with world leader in aerospace and technology
News

El Salvador establishes strategic alliance with world leader in aerospace and technology

by admin
El Salvador establishes strategic alliance with world leader in aerospace and technology

The Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, announced the alliance between El Salvador and Embracing Aerospace, one of the world‘s leading companies in the aerospace and technology industry. This collaboration positions El Salvador as a key player in the industry, with great opportunities in areas such as aviation, security, energy and technology.

«Coinciding with the vision of President Nayib Bukele, for Embraer El Salvador is among the four Latin American countries that convey the most #confidence and future. They project here opportunities in the aerospace industry, technology, mobility, aviation, security and energy”, explained the Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores.

Embraer is the third largest company in the world within the aeronautical sector, which has opted to venture into the aerospace area, together with the development of new technologies.

See also  Works on the regional road n. 46 of Valtournenche

You may also like

Durba: FEC denounces illegal barriers on main agricultural...

Cadastre Certificate will now be free for all...

Sing Tao Complaint King | Cathay Pacific flight...

6 vs. 6 brawl with Tier X ships

Digital newspaper 27.05.2023 – Lääne Elu

Four members of a family were found dead...

Serious investment failure: Oops! Awkward. What’s up with...

6.2 earthquake shakes eastern Tokyo – 102nine Digital...

In Cesar they have reported more than three...

Scrap recycling in Duisburg: Scrap collection causes change...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy