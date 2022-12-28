Experts remind that during the recovery process, do not rush to participate in high-volume activities immediately, avoid fatigue, rest is very important, and supplement nutrition at the same time.

Recently, many people have gradually recovered after being infected with the new crown virus, but new problems are also emerging. Some netizens reported that they were eager to go to work after two or three days of rest, or they “let themselves go” too much in life, which led to repeated illnesses.

Cui Song, a member of the Shanghai Health Science Expert Database and chief physician of Shuguang Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, reminded that during the recovery process, do not rush to participate in high-volume activities immediately, avoid fatigue, rest is very important, and supplement nutrition at the same time.

“Omicron is a virus that the human body has never seen before, and we must pay enough attention to it.” Cui Song said that after experiencing the “fight” with the new coronavirus, the human immune system is like fighting a “big battle”. It takes a period of time to recuperate. Don’t rush to “let go of yourself”, which will lead to empty body and repeated illness.

The Paper: Some netizens reported that they were eager to go to work after resting for two or three days, or they were a little “letting themselves go”, which led to repeated illnesses. What should be paid attention to after recovering from the new crown?

Choi Song:The Omicron of the new crown that we encountered this time is actually something that the human body has never seen before, so we must pay enough attention to it. Everyone’s reaction to this virus is not exactly the same. We can’t say that it will be fine in a few days according to the routine. We have observed that the recovery time can be long or short, and the working efficiency of the immune system and underlying diseases are different for each person.

We also found that some people suddenly had a fever on the 7th day of recovery because they did not have a good rest, and a small number of people with fever also had lung problems. Therefore, even if we recover, we must treat our bodies carefully in the short term. We cannot feel that we can let ourselves go when the fever subsides and turns negative, and we must be careful for a period of time after recovery.

TCM “prevention of disease” emphasizes “prevention before disease, prevention of disease progression, and prevention of recurrence after recovery”, which also has guiding significance for current people’s recovery, such as preventing viruses from attacking the lungs and preventing disease recurrence. What to do after recovery is to pay attention to rest, supplement nutrition, and so on.

In fact, the elderly are very careful. Some young people think that it’s okay, it’s time to work hard, or do something else. If they are too tired, they will end up with some problems. In the process of fighting the virus, the human body’s immune system is working. If you don’t pay attention, your immunity will decline. Once the virus is not cleared, it may recur.

The Paper: How long does it take for the body to “transition” after recovery?

Choi Song:Everyone’s body is different and cannot be generalized. Generally speaking, I think it takes two more weeks to watch. These two weeks are like a buffer period. Pay attention and observe by yourself, allowing your body to have a transition period. Don’t be so anxious to get tired after recovery, at least in these two weeks to restore the original function of the body, rest more, pay attention to supplement nutrition. Maybe some time ago I had symptoms and couldn’t eat a lot, but now I’ve recovered, I should supplement it.

The Paper: Why did the fever come back after a few days after the fever subsided?

Choi Song:After the new coronavirus enters the human body, it will activate the human body’s immune system to clear the virus that has entered the human body. Then when the immune system fights against the virus, it will show high fever. The fever subsides only shows that the body’s immune system temporarily controls the situation, and the virus is suppressed. At this time, we should strengthen nutrition, take adequate rest, and let the tired immune system be supplemented and rested, so that the virus can be further cleared and enough antibodies can be produced.

If you do not pay attention to rest and nutrition at this time, it may cause recurrence of the disease. Some people did not rest well, and after seven days, they suddenly started to have a fever again. Although the virulence of the Omicron strain has been greatly reduced, it is a new type of virus that our human body has never encountered, and the human body responds to it differently. Therefore, we still need to pay attention to it, and we should not take it lightly. If symptoms appear after infection, in addition to taking medicine in time, we must also pay attention to balanced nutrition and adequate rest.

The Paper: After the antigen turns negative and the symptoms disappear, can I exercise?

Choi Song:Everyone’s physique is different, and both rehabilitation and exercise should vary from person to person. Many people will obviously feel weak physically and get tired easily in the early stage of recovery after infection. It is not suitable for strenuous exercise at this time. When I slowly feel that my energy is almost recovered, it is more appropriate to exercise at this time. It needs to be emphasized that everyone’s physique, physical condition, and cardiopulmonary function are different, and rehabilitation exercises must be carried out according to one’s own state.

The Paper: Some people exercised after recovery and caused myocarditis. Why?

Choi Song:In fact, the same meaning is because the human body is still quite weak when it has just recovered. Usually we exercise and use a certain intensity of physical activity to stimulate the body’s immune system, which is like saying that we have not fought wars for many years and conduct a small exercise. But it is different now. The human immune system has just experienced a “big battle”. When you are still recuperating, you suddenly go to high-intensity exercise, which will cause unnecessary burdens on the human body, and the burden on organs such as the heart may increase.

The Paper: Many people debate whether or not they can take a bath after being infected with the new crown virus. What do you think? Can the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions bathe?

Choi Song:Patients in the acute high fever period are generally not recommended to take a bath because they are weak and have the risk of falling. If the body temperature does not exceed 38.5°C and they feel that their physical strength is acceptable, they can also take a bath. But we must pay attention to three points. One is to choose the correct bathing time: avoid empty stomach or fullness, and avoid taking too long bath time. The second is to maintain a suitable temperature: ensure that the indoor temperature is suitable, not too low, so as not to catch a cold, and at the same time avoid the water temperature being too high or too low, and take a warm shower. The third is to dry quickly after washing to avoid cold, and add water in an appropriate amount.

For the elderly, infirm or those with underlying diseases, the various functions of the body are relatively weak. Taking a bath may lead to exhaustion or aggravation of the condition. You can wait until the recovery is better before taking a bath. In addition, the water temperature of the bath should not be overheated. Too high a water temperature will accelerate blood circulation, resulting in insufficient blood flow to the brain and heart, causing danger.

The Paper: What should we pay attention to in terms of diet after “Yangkang”?

Choi Song:During the infection period, there may be loss of appetite, diarrhea and abdominal distension, and reduced sense of taste and smell. However, it is not possible to supplement the body during the recovery period because the spleen and stomach are relatively weak. Not only is it not conducive to the recovery of the body, but it will aggravate the body burden. It is recommended to have three regular meals during the recovery period, with a light diet and balanced nutrition. Grains, high-quality protein foods, fruits and vegetables should be guaranteed every day to help physical recovery. At the same time, it is not recommended to choose greasy, spicy, pickled and other heavy-tasting foods for appetizers. It can be paired with small portions of pickled mustard, fermented bean curd, and some natural seasonings such as onion, ginger, garlic, and star anise to enhance the taste buds. For some elderly people who do not have a good appetite, they can eat more digestible food during the recovery period.

In the early stage of recovery, if the appetite is poor, it is recommended to eat less and more meals. You can eat a small portion of nuts, milk, yogurt, fruit, etc. at nine or ten o’clock in the morning or two or three o’clock in the afternoon to help ensure sufficient physical strength and nutritional intake. enter. At the same time, it is also necessary to pay attention to not overeating after the appetite is restored, and to control drinks and snacks.

The Paper: After “Yangkang”, do you still need to take good personal protection?

Choi Song:Winter is the season with a high incidence of respiratory diseases, and “Yangkang” does not mean that you will not be infected again or suffer from other respiratory diseases. Therefore, after “Yangkang”, try to reduce going to crowded places, do not lower the prevention and control standards, continue to adhere to good habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, maintaining social distance, and opening windows for ventilation. At the same time, pay attention to coughing and sneezing etiquette. Those who have not been vaccinated against the new crown are recommended to be vaccinated after 6 months of recovery.

The Paper: After “Yangkang”, can I smoke, drink, and stay up late watching videos?

Choi Song:For patients with smoking and drinking habits, it is best to quit smoking after recovery, try not to drink alcohol, and advocate drinking tea instead of alcohol. In particular, patients with underlying diseases should be reminded that smoking and drinking will aggravate the underlying diseases.

Staying up late will reduce the quality of sleep and reduce immunity, while adequate sleep and regular work and rest will help to better restore physical strength. Take it easy.

