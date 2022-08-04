The first news of the morning comes from Silvio Berlusconi who, on the one hand, communicates his intention of “not running as prime minister or president of the Senate” and on the other hand extends a hand to Iv’s head Matteo Renzi: “If if he wanted the center, he would do it with us ». SeMpre on the front of the center-right Giorgia Meloni sends a message to the allies of the League about the ministers and directly to the head of the Carroccio: «Salvini at the Viminale? It is not decided before ».

On the center-left front, after the agreement reached between the Democratic Party and Action, today there should be the meeting set with Verdi and Si to broaden the political front that will have to contend with the center right at the polls. And the leader of the DEM, Enrico Letta has already announced that the program will be presented on 10 August. These are hours of tension even in the home of the Five Stars. Giuseppe Conte had announced it, trying to recover the scene after weeks of controversy, splits, and tensions inside and outside the movement. Certainly on the candidacy front, he explains to Agorà on Rai3, “there will be personalities of great prestige and competence who will give us a hand”. Hence, the Di Battista knot. «Alessandro is a serious person – says Conte – who made a great contribution to the victory of 2018. We will discuss the fact of being able to return to the M5S. We will talk to each other in a fair way, I don’t think there can be any misunderstandings ».

10.00 – Molteni: “Salvini at the Viminale? She had courage. Strengthen security decrees “

Salvini at the Viminale? “Salvini will do what is in the interest of the country and of the Italians”. This is how Nicola Molteni, Undersecretary of the Interior, of the League, replies in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “Salvini has shown that uncontrolled immigration can be opposed. With the rules and with the courage he did well the job of defending security and borders “. The return to the safety decrees in the program? “The center-right, which has a common vision, will strengthen those decrees in a program in which there will be the voices of the whole alliance – he says – I believe that much will be confirmed: after all, the Salvini decrees of 2018 and 2019 were also voted by FdI and FI who were in opposition at the time “. “It is urgent – he adds – a serious flow decree. It seems surreal to me that so many receive citizenship income without working and then have to double the quotas of the flows decree”.

09.50 – Carfagna: “Early voting was not convenient for FI, now the League is current”

“Going to early elections was not convenient for Forza Italia. Forza Italia was reduced to a current of the League. It was convenient for Giorgia Meloni because it has a huge consensus and because it is already visible at Palazzo Chigi. It was convenient for Matteo Salvini, for his competition against Meloni. Would you know how many parliamentarians called me to ask if we were crazy “. The minister for the South, Mara Carfagna, says so

09.30 – Calenda: “No compromises, alliance and pact between 2 leadership”

“Don’t you think that a way should be found to recompose this dialogue with Fratoianni and Bonelli? Would you be willing to find a compromise and renegotiate some points of the program?” No, for Action the most convenient situation was to go alone to the elections. This would have determined the victory of this right, which is not a center-right. I didn’t feel like it but I asked Enrico Letta for very stringent conditions, that is, that not a single vote of Action should go to Di Maio, to the former five stars and companies and a precise list of what the Draghi Agenda is, no all ‘increase in taxes because if you don’t have a minimum common denominator you won’t go anywhere. And the clarity that this is an electoral pact with two distinct leaderships. The Draghi agenda and what it contains is an indispensable pivot. “This was stated by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda

09.25 – Calenda: “Renzi out by his choice, we open doors”

Renzi is out of this alliance “by choice. I honestly do not understand anything anymore, I gave up. Wide open doors from me and Letta. If he says’ you all suck, I go ahead alone because I’m the coolest of the bigoncio ‘, what should I do? Action leader Carlo Calenda said so

09.20 – Calenda: “On premier choice with Pd established method”

On the choice of the premier if we win the elections “we have established a method, there are two leaders in the coalition and in the event of victory we will sit down and find a name”. The leader of Action said so, Carlo Calenda. “If he asks me for a name, I’ll tell you Mario Draghi but it’s not like he has verified any availability. I say this because he is the most illustrious personality in the country and in the world today.”, He concluded.

09.16 – Salvini in the afternoon in Lampedusa

Matteo Salvini will reach Lampedusa this afternoon, Thursday 4 August. At 4.30 pm a visit to the hotspot is on the agenda, also emptied during the night, and at the end there will be a press point outside the structure. Among other things, Salvini will also meet the mayor and his deputy, will confront a group of fishermen and will go to the Favarolo pier. Tomorrow, Friday 5, press point of the League leader at 10.30 in front of the Town Hall.

09.00 – Calenda, Draghi’s fundamental agenda for Action

«I recommend Letta to stick to what he said was fundamental, the Draghi agenda. If we do not stick to this, not only does the agreement with Action fail but also the exclusion of the 5 stars ». This was said by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, live on ‘Radio Anch’io Estate’ on Rai Radio1.

08.44 – Berlusconi: Action-Pd? Sad alliance against someone

“They have made an agreement to prevent the center-right from governing, but they will not succeed. I find an alliance against someone or something sad, it is an ancient vice of a left that has always been divided and poor in ideas. “The leader of Forza Italia, SIlvio Berlusconi, guest of Rtl 102.5, comments on the agreement between the Democratic Party and Action.” Calenda was minister of two left-wing governments and is an MEP elected in the ranks of the Democratic Party, his natural destination is the left, but it is not important to take care of him: this operation serves to deceive moderate voters and convince them to go with the center left “.