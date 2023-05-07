Home » Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX with a strong weekly close, DJI a little weaker
News

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX with a strong weekly close, DJI a little weaker

by admin
Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX with a strong weekly close, DJI a little weaker

Initial situation The DAX is probably already in the purple 3 of an upward impulse on the century time level (black 1). For the black 1 there is a counting method with either purple 1=13827, purple 2=11807 and a running purple 3. Alternative interpretations using purple alt: 1=8136 (March 2000), purple alt: 2=2188, purple alt: 3=13827, purple alt: 4=8612 and running purple alt: 5 (so far

See also  2022 China Farmers Harvest Festival opens, Pinduoduo launches Harvest Hall, and 5 billion subsidizes good agricultural goods

You may also like

Gallery: Linnamäe had a song and flower day

Checo Pérez achieves pole position and leads the...

Mage Wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky...

Yi Lianhong emphasized at the symposium on the...

Authorities recapture a dangerous terrorist from the 18S...

The Vallenato Festival revealed how much money the...

Against British monarchy: Jamaica government plans referendum for...

They rescue a man who fell to the...

Edwin Galeano Popular Music – El Diario

Search for missing persons with helicopter over Derendingen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy