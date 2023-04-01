Said plan was activated to prevent possible risks derived from the increase in activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, declared an orange alert by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

The ICT Ministry has asked community, commercial and public service radio stations to be attentive to any eventuality and give priority to the authorities in the transmission of free and timely communications related to prevention, emergency, shock or disaster.

Likewise, it has asked the mobile service operators to activate contingency plans to guarantee vital communications and the providers of telecommunications networks and services to allow access and use of their networks and infrastructures to meet the needs related to the attention of the situation and guarantee continuity in the provision of services.

It may interest you: Municipalities that could be evacuated in the event of a probable eruption of Nevado del Ruiz

The Communications Emergency Plan seeks to reduce the risks in communities that may be vulnerable to the volcano’s activity and guarantee adequate communication with the public.

The contents of the programming that will be broadcast on the radio spaces will be coordinated by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management and will address topics such as risk reduction and prevention, effective response in case of disaster, early warning services and public information and communications of the authorities with the citizenry for the coordination of the emergency, among others.

The ICT Ministry has asked the public, private and community entities that make up the National Emergency Telecommunications System to be attentive to any requirement by the entity or the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, in the event of an eventual emergency. and a declaration of disaster situation.