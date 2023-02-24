On the afternoon of February 24, Wang Xiangxi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Minister of the Emergency Management Department, presided over a national security prevention work video conference, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and follow the instructions of Premier Li Keqiang and other leading comrades to learn from the accident. Comprehensively investigate and rectify major safety hazards in key industries, resolutely curb major accidents, effectively safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property and overall social stability, and create a good security environment for the successful holding of the National Two Sessions.

The meeting pointed out that maintaining the stability of the security situation and ensuring the smooth holding of the two sessions of the country are crucial to ensuring a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. At present, the pressure to ensure energy supply remains unabated, passenger flow in transportation, catering, accommodation, cultural entertainment and other industries is rapidly recovering, safety risks have increased significantly, and hidden dangers have become more prominent. In addition, with the rapid rise in temperature, disasters such as ice floods, landslides, and forest fires are on the rise, and the pressure on disaster prevention and mitigation has increased. Party members and cadres at all levels of the system and fire rescue commanders and fighters must resolutely unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, deeply understand the special importance of doing a good job in current safety precautions, and use a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured and extremely serious and responsible The spirit of responsibility, pay close attention to the implementation of various responsibility measures to ensure the safety and stability of the overall social situation.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to learn lessons from major accidents such as the collapse of open-pit coal mines in Inner Mongolia, actively study and judge, and accurately identify changes in safety risks in the region, implement various preventive and countermeasures in detail, and go all out to fight the tough battle of safety prevention.

wantStrictly control the safety of mines, immediately carry out special rectification of major safety hazards in mines, and deal with major risks and hidden dangers such as violations of design regulations, inadequate disaster management, and open-pit mine slope angles exceeding the design; The management organization is chaotic, the legal person and the main person in charge are included in the dishonest personnel and other mines are included in the key supervision objects, and safety supervision is strengthened; the high-pressure situation of cracking down on irregularities and violations is maintained, and serious violations such as illegal mining, illegal production and construction, etc. are severely cracked down.

wantUnrelentingly focus on the safety of other high-risk industries. In terms of hazardous chemicals, we must strictly implement the safety responsibility system for major hazards, and strengthen the safety management of special operations such as hot fire and plugging leaks. In terms of fire protection, we must organize experts to comprehensively investigate shopping malls, hotels, and hotels in the jurisdiction. Fire hazards such as hotels, large complexes, and high-rise buildings, and promote the implementation of fire safety supervision responsibilities in emerging fields; in industry and trade, metallurgical, machinery and other enterprises should be the focus, and safety inspections of key links such as gas, dust explosion, and environmental protection facilities should be strengthened. At the same time, coordinate relevant departments to strengthen supervision and law enforcement in the fields of road traffic, fishery and ship industry, and promote the strengthening of hidden danger investigation and management in construction, gas, special equipment and other fields.

wantTo ensure the safety of Beijing and surrounding areas in detail, Beijing must organize a professional team to strictly investigate hidden dangers in key areas, refine emergency plans, and ensure effective and effective response in the first place; As a key point, mobilize grassroots forces to conduct a comprehensive investigation. The area around Beijing should play the role of a “moat”, strengthen front-end and source control, and strictly prevent risk input. Fire and rescue teams should be prepared for cross-regional reinforcements.

wantStrengthen the bottom-line thinking and do a good job in disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work. For natural disasters such as earthquakes, strengthen monitoring, research and judgment, strengthen actual combat training and equipment preparation, and continuously improve the ability to fight big and tough battles; for forest fires, we must promote relevant departments to strengthen wild fire sources Management and control, strengthening inspections and patrols in key forest areas, scientific and standardized command and disposal, to ensure efficient and safe rescue; for ice floods, rain and snow, landslides and debris flows, etc., consultation and judgment should be strengthened, early warning information and safety reminders should be issued in a timely manner to ensure that measures are in place.

The meeting requested that we should conscientiously perform our duties, strengthen emergency duty, and demonstrate responsibility with practical results.wantPay close attention to the implementation of the work, leading cadres at all levels to take the lead in implementation, and go deep into the front line to promote the compaction of responsibilities for all parties; the Security Committee of the State Council has sent 20 working groups to supervise and inspect various places, and all places should also increase the intensity of open and unannounced visits, with a strong Follow up and ask the results to promote the implementation of the work.wantTo strengthen the spirit of struggle, all kinds of problems that endanger safety must be grasped to the end. Typical accidents must be strictly investigated and dealt with in accordance with the principle of “four don’t let go”, and no compromise will be made in safeguarding the safety of people’s lives.wantMake overall plans to form a joint force, conscientiously implement the requirements of the “Guiding Opinions on Further Promoting Cross-departmental Comprehensive Supervision” issued by the General Office of the State Council, give full play to the functions of the Safety Committee and Office, coordinate and promote the implementation of the “three managements and three musts” responsibilities of relevant departments, and strengthen joint inspections , Joint law enforcement, urging rectification of orders, cancellation of accounts within a limited time, and effectively strengthening the joint force of safety supervision.

Song Yuanming, Sun Guangyu, Min Yiren, Qiongse and other ministry leaders attended the meeting. The Emergency Management Department of Hebei Province and the Beijing Fire and Rescue Corps made reports. The main persons in charge of the departments and bureaus of the Ministry attended the meeting at the main venue. Heads of the Earthquake Bureau, Fire Rescue Corps, and Forest Fire Corps attended the meeting at the sub-venue.