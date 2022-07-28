PADUA. “They rinse their mouths talking about businesses and then they don’t care about what we say. Here in Veneto there was a part close to the center-right and the League. We have been betrayed, the accounts will be done at the polls ». Enrico Carraro, president of Confindustria Veneto, is very embittered.

What did you think when Mattarella decided to dissolve the Chambers?

«I was particularly shaken, we are facing a very difficult moment. I thought the sense of responsibility was greater than the interest in armchairs and instead a crisis in the dark opened up. I hear about a thousand euros a month of pension and I don’t know … will this be the prospect? In these days, many colleagues are pushing us to take a stand to criticize what happened ».

Today there will be an extraordinary meeting of the Confindustria Board. Your association has been silent in these days.

“There was a sense of dismay, we had to metabolize.”

Has a crack opened between the business world and the center-right?

«It is convenient to boast of interest, but then when the company speaks it is not listened to. I know Luca Zaia well, I know how he thinks it, he is a responsible person, he had also made some declaration of distancing himself from what was happening. I would have expected that not only the Venetian League, but the whole of Veneto’s politics would put pressure on their Roman colleagues to move forward. It certainly seems clear to me that we fail to express our pressure as a territory. The only coherent parties were the Democratic Party and the Brothers of Italy. While many colleagues who saw the center-right as an area that would interpret good governance have been proven wrong by the facts. But this is a problem that will be solved at the polls ».

The center-right is given the advantage: how do you think it will end?

“I don’t know, but I wouldn’t want the citizens to lose out. There was an undeniable need to go back to voting, but they could wait four months, so did the budget law. Then we are talking about energy rationing, there is a complicated September, where inflation could be grounded with a heavy burden for citizens. And we have a hole until the end of October ».

Many doubts are being raised from abroad about a Meloni-led center-right government. Do you share them?

“If there is a prejudice against the new government, it is that the European and Atlanticist character must be evident. I cannot think that whoever goes to the government tomorrow will still have sovereign winks, this is not needed especially for businesses. I must acknowledge Meloni that she was more determined than other parties on the Atlantic alliance ».

Is there a possibility that your president Carlo Bonomi could have a political role?

“There is no evidence of anything. Bonomi was elected to support businesses and I hope that until midnight on his last day as president he will work for businesses ».

Who would like to see you as premier?

“A person who knows how to interpret the needs of the country, a person of the institutions, because in moments of possible social crisis we need to keep the country and minorities united, a clear international vision is needed, which recognizes the values ​​of our country and has a strong reputation especially in Europe. It is Draghi’s profile, whoever wins must interpret these needs ».