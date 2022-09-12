Home News Eurofighter departed from Istrana intercepts a German private plane
A private aircraft, which took off from Hamburg and headed for Corsica, had temporarily lost radio contact with the national civil air traffic bodies during the route. He was intercepted by one of Istrana’s Eurofighters

ISTRANA. In the late morning of Monday 12 September, an Air Force Eurofighter took off from the Istrana air base (Treviso), headquarters of the 51 / o Stormo, to reach and identify a private German aircraft, which took off from Hamburg and headed for Corsica. that during the route had temporarily lost radio contact with the national civil air traffic bodies.

The interception and the so-called “visual identification”, which took place near the Island of Elba, the Air Force says, was made possible thanks to the coordinates and information provided by the “fighter guide” staff from the ground.

After having escorted the aircraft for a further flight, the Eurofighter returned to Istrana to resume the ground readiness shift for the national airspace surveillance service and the civil aircraft continued on the pre-established route.

