According to ESPN, players of the Manchester United team want a Portuguese striker to leave the club.

Because of Ronaldo, there are regular cases of disagreement between the players in the team, as well as conflicts, so many players would be happy if the striker found a new club.

Ronaldo played only one match in full this season and came off the bench three times. The media has been reporting for a long time that the Portuguese could leave Manchester United.

However, the manager has confirmed that the striker will remain at the club.

“His future is clear. We need strong players. We need many such players so our team can consistently play well in every match. The current line-up will run until at least January,” ten Hag was quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"His future is clear. We need strong players. We need many such players so our team can consistently play well in every match. The current line-up will run until at least January," ten Hag was quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

Nevertheless, the football player confirms his intention to leave Manchester United. But none of the clubs has any interest in him. So, he started the season at Manchester United.

Footballer Got into Silly Social Media Scandals

Ronaldo actively took to social media to speak out at the beginning of August. However, a comment under the post from an unknown account surprised fan the most.

“You can’t talk about me for at least a day. Otherwise, the media will not make money. If you don’t lie, you will not win people’s hearts. Go on. Maybe, you will publish good news one day.” It wassurprising to see such comments from Cristiano under his fan page from India.

Cristiano wants to be in the Champions League at all costs. Otherwise, he would have pledged allegiance to Manchester United and said he was ready to help them in the Premier League and the Europa League next season.

Cristiano is harassed by officials and fans of the club he wants to play for. During the friendly match between Athletico and Numancia, Madrid fans held banners with the inscription “KP7 not welcome”. The striker responded with a laughing emoticon, commenting on a fan account with 17 thousand followers who posted a picture of the banner.

It seems that he is struggling to come to terms with his current position and the criticism of his environment.

Frank Leboeuf accused Ronaldo of selfishness.

“I respect what he did, but I think it’s wrong and unprofessional now. Today he lacks respect for the club and other players. We have to respect the fans who come to the stadium. You signed a contract.”

Paul Merson from Arsenal says:

“The football club needs to get rid of him as soon as possible. Cristiano said all that he wanted. Why do you need him? He hasn’t played football all season, and he’s 37. Any footballer can tell you that you can’t stay healthy if you don’t play.

I don’t know how fans will react to this. But Cristiano wants to leave. So, no one needs him, either. He’s stuck. I think everyone wants him out. If they just say Goodbye to him, the fans will freak out. They will achieve the expected results if they show him the bad side,” he said.

Series of Failures

The Athletic recently announced that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United in the Champions League because of his long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi. The Argentine scored three more goals in the group stage. Cristiano wants to share the entire goal distribution of the Champions League with Messi.

Ronaldo is ready to accept a significant salary cut and seems to be thinking about returning to Sporting, which he has so far refused. Other football clubs keep their distance from Cristiano. For Sporting, the transfer of world stars is very attractive from different sides. But it can be difficult to find the money for such a deal, including Ronaldo’s salary. The head coach of the Portuguese also spoke out against Cristiano’s invitation, as it would significantly change the pattern of the game.

Everything indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo will have to stay at Manchester United next season. He needs to get in shape as soon as possible. Otherwise, he will drag down teams that threaten to fail in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

