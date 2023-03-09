news-txt”>

Weight, temperature, number of flights are some of the elements of the monitoring carried out on the bees of some hives located between the provinces of Treviso and Belluno which are part of the ‘Every bee counts’ project, carried out by Coop Alleanza 3.0 with Life Gate and the University of Bologna with the idea that the health of bees is linked to that of the ecosystem.

The results of the monitoring will be presented at the Dina Orsi auditorium in Conegliano on 11 March at 10.30 during the meeting ‘Every bee counts – Let’s monitor the health of bees’ with the participation of the president of Legambiente Veneto Luigi Lazzaro, of the president of the Zone Council Treviso Sinistra Piave Belluno by Coop Marina Castagner, by the president of Apidolomiti Scarl Luca Stefani and some beekeepers who will talk about their experience.

“The health of the bees – Stefani underlined – is a mirror of the health of the environment”. “In recent years – he added – due to sudden and violent climatic changes, the local flora has been considerably influenced and therefore also the production of honey has undergone radical changes. We as Apidolomites see in this project an opportunity to raise awareness of the population on the role of pollinators and on the main causes that hinder and cause stress to bees and wild pollinators in the area”.

“”For Legambiente – added Lazzaro – this project is a concrete act of protection of bees, today increasingly threatened by the climate crisis and by the use of pesticides in agriculture. Scientific Monitoring is undoubtedly a tool that can help.”

"Bees – recalled Castagner – are fundamental, but so small and silent that it is not easy for us to understand how they guarantee over 70% of the food we eat. Coop raises awareness among farmers, supports agricultural practices and products made with sustainable crops and on the side of bees, promotes bee breeding and scientific research, guarantees the traceability and safety of the foods it offers in its supermarkets".