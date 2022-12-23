Listen to the audio version of the article

An area of ​​150 thousand square meters, with a peak production capacity of 36 Megawatts and hundreds of “energy trees” that open and close their panels during the day: these are the figures of the largest urban solar park in the world, which will the light in Rome if the capital wins Expo 2030. The verdict of the Bureau International des Expositions is expected in November 2023. In the running, in addition to Rome, there are Busan in South Korea, Odessa in Ukraine and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The masterplan project by Carlo Ratti

To reveal the dimensions of the park, completed by the tallest building of the Expo, the “Eco-system 0.0” pavilion which provides cooling through evaporation, is the video of the masterplan project of Expo Roma 2030, created by the studio of design and innovation CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati together with the architect Italo Rota and the urban planner Richard Burdett, for the candidacy of the city.

An exhibition site in three areas

The site of the Exhibition, with its characteristic mosaic appearance, is divided into three main areas: the City, the Boulevard and the Park, in a West-East arrangement that represents a gradual transition between the man-made world and the natural world. The City to the West will be the Expo Village and after the event it is expected to become an extension of the University of Tor Vergata campus. The Boulevard, the central pedestrian axis, is instead a path that winds through all the national pavilions. Finally, the park to the east is covered in lush vegetation and accentuated by thematic pavilions, including “Pale Blue Dot”, dedicated to spreading knowledge of the natural world.

Tor Vergata heart of the Expo

Particular effort is reserved for the revitalization of the Tor Vergata district, starting with the redevelopment of Le Vele, the imposing sports complex designed by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. Le Vele will be transformed into one of the main pavilions of Expo Roma 2030. The main entrance to the exhibition site will be located next to it, with a series of new transport and mobility connections, including a long green corridor that will connect the Exhibition to the adjacent archaeological sites of the Via Appia and the other historical buildings and monuments of the capital.

In January, the visit of the general secretary of the Bie

Rome’s candidacy dossier, with its 618 pages, was presented in Paris on 7 September. “People and Territories: Regeneration, Inclusion and Innovation” is the theme chosen by the Promoting Committee, led by Ambassador Giampiero Massolo and General Manager Giuseppe Scognamiglio. The general secretary of the Bureau International des Expositions, Dimitri Kerkentzes, is expected to arrive in Rome at the end of January. As revealed by Il Sole 24 Ore, the Expo Roma 2030 match, which is worth a total of 50.6 billion euros, could generate the creation of 11,000 new businesses and 300,000 jobs. A challenge for Italy, not just for the capital.