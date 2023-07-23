False alarm! rescued dog was not wilson

In the last hours, social networks have been flooded with images and videos of a dog found in the jungle region of Caquetá, with characteristics similar to those of Wilson, the Belgian shepherd of the Military Forces who became a hero for his outstanding work in Operation Hope, where he helped find four lost indigenous people in the Colombian Amazon.

The video shows a visibly malnourished dog, which was found in the department of Caquetá, in the same region where Operation Hope was carried out..

#ATTENTION Video circulates where a soldier in Caquetá finds a puppy with characteristics similar to our hero WILSON @COL_EJERCITO. !There is hope! @petrogustavo Dale RT pic.twitter.com/S0bJCKyqg0 — (@Wilson_Suaza_) July 22, 2023

Given the commotion caused on social networks, the Military Forces announced this Saturday morning that they would carry out an exhaustive verification to determine if this dog really was Wilson. However, after the verification process, the Army ruled out that the dog found in Caquetá was Wilson.

“The particular signals were verified based on those given by the canine guide and it is not Wilson. On the map we sent, the orange dot is the place where this canine was approximately found. If he were Wilson, he would have had to walk almost 400 km in a straight line, crossing the immense Chiribiquete mountain range, rivers and even communities, which is highly improbable.” explained the General Command of the Military Forces.

For his part, Cristian David Lara, the guide with whom the dog grew up, looked at the photographs sent to him from this institution and immediately ruled out that the dog found was the commando who had disappeared since last May 18, in the inhospitable jungle of Caquetá.

In addition, the dog did not carry the identification chip either, that is, the barcode that the canines of the Military Forces have and that allows their recognition in case they are lost during a mission, as happened with Wilson.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that hopes of finding Wilson have arisen, because a few weeks ago, another video of a stray dog ​​in Huila circulated on social networks and some people believed that it was the lost six-year-old Belgian shepherd.

For now, the rescued dog receives veterinary care from the Military Forces, due to its precarious state of health. In addition, they will take care of the adoption of him.

It should be remembered that the search for Wilson was officially concluded by the National Army at the end of June, since the chances of finding him after so long were unlikely due to the difficult terrain conditions.

Despite this, this hero was honored and honored at the recognition ceremony for the work carried out by indigenous people and the military during “Operation Hope.”

“Wilson is a command of us, we have done everything in our power, we have spared no effort to find him, but we are aware that it is almost unlikely that we can find him,” General Pedro Sánchez, who directed “Operation Hope”, said at the time.

Although hopes of finding Wilson remain slim, Colombians have yet to give up hope that the brave canine will turn up alive.

