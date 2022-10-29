Home News Farewell to Donato Manfroi, funeral on Saturday
The funeral of Donato Manfroi, former mayor of the Agordino town and of Valle di Cadore but also senator of the Northern League from 1992 to 2001, will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, at 3 pm in the parish church of Cencenighe.

Manfroi passed away on Thursday, on his 82nd birthday. Protagonist of an intense political season, Manfroi was an officer of the INPS of Agordo and a teacher, but he also had an important role in local associations, as founder of the Coro Monte Pelsa di Cencenighe, which he directed until 1993, signing songs which have received important prizes and which have become part of the repertoire of various Alpine choirs. He was organist and director of the parish choir of Cencenighe and Rocca Pietore. It was he who conceived the “Rifa de le Bande” in the nineties.

Donato Manfroi entered the national political scene in 1992, when he was elected to the Senate in Veneto with the Northern League. In 1993 he was the promoter, together with senators Antonio Serena (Lega Nord) and Luigi Biscardi (Pd-Ulivo), of the amendment on the abolition of the double salary for parliamentarians employed by the State, then approved by Parliament in the Amato-finance law .

Re-elected in 1994, he was president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the phenomenon of the so-called “hiring” from 1995 to 1996.

Reconfirmed at Palazzo Madama in 1996, he held the position of deputy group leader of the Northern League in the Senate until 1998, when he moved to the mixed group, forming the Liga Veneta Repubblica component with Senator Antonio Serena. In February 2001 he joined the European Democracy group.

«Humble, determined person, of few words», the regional councilor of the Lega Gianpaolo Bottacin reminds him on social media, «with whom I have always had excellent relations. A mountaineer defending the mountain. Hi Donato ».

