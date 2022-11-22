VALPERGA

“He was a jovial, cheerful person. A true lover of life and sport. Sad awakening on Saturday morning in the village where the news of the death at the age of 59 of Mario Manassero quickly spread, who for several years managed, with his beloved mother Elvira Ciocchetto, who died two years ago, the newsstand of the very central via Martiri della Libertà, now closed, next to the current Divinity bar.

He fought for a long time, with courage and dignity, against a serious neurodegenerative disease. Born in 1963, brilliant personality, Manassero was a sports enthusiast who also practiced at a competitive level, especially in bowling, a discipline in which he had been able to excel, also deserving significant recognition both nationally and internationally.

Bowling, but also cycling and football are among his passions. Mario Manassero was a member of the Velo club Valperga, an association that for several years organized the Giro del Canavese, a race that became international in the early 2000s and which brought to our latitudes several talented champions on two wheels, including Ivan Basso of whom Mario became a friend.

Cheerful and jovial character, always ready to make a joke, Mario Manassero was a huge Juventus fan and used to entertain pleasantly with the customers of the popular newspaper shop, commenting on the exploits of the Old Lady both in the league and in the various cups.

In the age of the internet and social networks, condolences also travel online. «It cannot be accepted that a person like you, who has always spent himself for everyone, is no longer there – is just one of the comments that appeared on Facebook -. You’ve always been good, your eyes and your smile were, the words of comfort you could always find were. It’s not fair to have to say goodbye, you still had so much to do and you deserved to stay here with us, in this life that has made you clench your fists so many times. Our dear Elvira will surely be holding you tight now, because she loved you so much. Maybe that’s the only thing to hold on to right now. Rest in peace beautiful soul.”

“You will always be by our side, you will remain in our hearts. Hello, dearest Mario» reads another post. The rosary will be recited this evening in the parish at 6.45 pm; the funeral on Tuesday 22 at 3 pm.clear courteous