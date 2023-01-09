Thanks to 5G, Vodafone is bringing ultra-broadband to small municipalities too, which will thus be able to benefit from a level of service comparable to that of large cities. The goal is to give all citizens and businesses the same connection possibilities, wherever they are, even in the most isolated villages.

The Bellunese

The plan also affects the Belluno area: to date there are 23 municipalities reached by the FWA 5G network (15 in October 2022) confirming constant work in the area that will continue throughout the year. The network is present in Agordo, Alano, Arsiè, Calalzo, Cesiomaggiore, Comelico Superiore, Danta, Domegge, Falcade, Feltre, Fonzaso, Lamon, Pedavena, Perarolo, Pieve di Cadore, San Nicolò di Comelico, Santa Giustina, San Vito di Cadore , Seren del Grappa, Valle di Cadore, Vodo, Quero Vas and Borgo Valbelluna. In twenty-one municipalities (with the exception of Feltre and Borgo Valbelluna) FWA 5G is the only Ultra BroadBand network present. The real estate units that are already covered with the new technology in the province of Belluno are 26,500.

New technology

FWA, Fixed Wireless Access, is a hybrid system of mixed fiber (up to the antenna) – radio (from the antenna to the home) connectivity that uses 5G technology.

Private customers will have access to a service that will allow them to surf at up to 300 Mbps, small and medium-sized businesses will be able to reach 500 Mbps. Furthermore, the latter will be able to benefit from the connectivity vouchers provided for by the “Voucher Plan for Businesses”, promoted by the Ministry of Economic Development.

The comment

“The digitization accelerated by the pandemic has changed the behavior of citizens, making access to ultra-broadband an essential condition of citizenship”, says Gianluca Pasquali, consumer director of Vodafone Italia. “By bringing our high-quality connectivity to more than 3 million homes with FWA 5G technology by March, we want to put a powerful new tool in the hands of citizens.”

“By bringing ultra-broadband to businesses and professionals even in the smallest towns, we wanted to make a contribution to the digitization of the country’s productive fabric,” adds Lorenzo Forina, director of Vodafone Business Italia. «The very availability of ultra-broadband services opens up new opportunities for the development of local economies. With this system, companies can access the MISE connectivity voucher.

The benefits

Concretely, citizens who live in small and peripheral municipalities will thus be able to work remotely without slowing down, watch high definition films and create live high definition content from different devices simultaneously, but also use online gaming platforms with a gaming experience unparalleled.

More and more connected families

After all, data traffic on the mobile network continues to grow significantly in the province of Belluno. In the last year Vodafone has recorded an increase throughout the territory, with Vigo and Lamon which even registered a leap of 56% compared to the previous year.

Compared to 2019, data traffic on the mobile network has more than doubled throughout the province. The increase in traffic in Lamon is also due to the new site built in San Donato, which provides coverage to the town and the area of ​​the Salton waterfalls and Mount Coppolo.