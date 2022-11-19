Providential adoption for five sheep born from triple birth, and therefore destined for the selection slaughterhouse, is the one who made the Dumia cooperative, accredited as a social and educational farm. «A month ago we were contacted by Veneto Agriculture to find out if we wanted sheep which, being the result of triplets, were decidedly non-standard for the type of breeding of pure selection practiced by them», explains the project manager, Daniela Pizzaia. «The sheep, decidedly small and unsuitable for life in flocks, survived thanks to the attention received from the staff and the protected environment in which they were raised, which, however, obviously cannot afford to continue keeping them, so they would have started, to everyone’s chagrin, to slaughter. We went to see them and fell in love with those faces, especially one, which is really tiny. Having recently started the educational farm, we thought that they could find a home with us, and participate in the activities we will do with the children».

In the Telva areail lupo but it has become home. Hence the need to create a predator-proof shelter. «To be able to build them an adequate stable and a fence, given that we have had some rapid passage of the wolf here too, without any damage, because we keep our animals in the stable at night, we have involved our customers, friends, supporters and colleagues, asking them if they had any recycled material, boards, poles, nets and what could be used for adequate shelter», continues Daniela Pizzaia. «We had many answers and with the material we were able to give shape to a beautiful stable and a large enclosure. The little ones immediately adapted, they immediately tried to join our other two older sheep, we often see amusing stable exchanges, they are still a little afraid of our donkeys, above all of Carmelo who, with his thousand daily rides, scared a little.”