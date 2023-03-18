news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LIVORNO, MARCH 18 – Rescue operation at sea on the beach of the island of Gorgona (Livorno) where the firefighters rushed around 5 pm at the request of the coast guard to assist a boat-ferry that broke stranded. The passengers are unharmed. Currently, the fire brigade explains, the ferry has managed to free itself from the ground without any damage to the hull but with a failed engine and is sailing towards Livorno escorted by boats from the harbor master’s office. From Livorno, the firefighters called in nautical specialists and three divers.



The ferry-boat is called the “Superba” and runs between Livorno and Gorgona. It would have run aground perhaps due to an engine failure on the shallow seabed of Gorgona beach. She had about twenty passengers on board. (HANDLE).

