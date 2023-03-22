Home News FGR orders the arrest of two serial fraudsters
FGR orders the arrest of two serial fraudsters

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) ordered the arrests of Silvia Carolina Morales Aguirre and Yenie Berenice Carpio Bacil, considered serial fraudsters.

The defendants are accused of defrauding 20 victims with amounts between $800 and $1,500 dollars.

The detainees offered tourist packages to different South American countries on social networks. After the victims gave them the money, the defendants informed the people of the supposed cancellation of the trips using different excuses.

According to investigations, to date the money has not been returned to the victims. These events occurred from July to December 2022.

