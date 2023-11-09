Home » Fire in planned refugee accommodation in Wittorf was arson | > – News – Lower Saxony
Fire in planned refugee accommodation in Wittorf was arson | > – News – Lower Saxony

Fire in planned refugee accommodation in Wittorf was arson | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: November 9th, 2023 10:55 a.m

A refugee accommodation should soon open in Wittorf in the Lüneburg district. The building was partially destroyed in a fire last week. Now it’s clear: it was arson.

A fire investigator was able to rule out other causes for the fire, said a spokesman for the Lüneburg public prosecutor’s office when asked by NDR Lower Saxony. A seven-member investigative group was formed at the police in Lüneburg, in which the state security agency also takes part. Investigations are underway against previously unknown perpetrators. According to initial estimates, the damage amounts to 600,000 euros.

The first 60 people should move into the former retirement and nursing home in December 2023.

Fire brigade rescues neighbors from balcony with turntable ladder

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Friday night. According to the fire department, 16 neighbors from adjacent parts of the building escaped from their apartments to safety, and one person had to be rescued from a balcony with a turntable ladder. Nobody got hurt. According to the fire department, around 170 firefighters were busy extinguishing the fire for around eight hours. According to police, several cars parked nearby were damaged by the heat.

November 9, 2023 | 6:30 a.m

