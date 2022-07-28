The conditions of the fire on the Karst are worsening. This was announced by the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia. “The progress of the fire is once again reaching inhabited areas. Therefore, in addition to the town of San Michele del Carso (at three o’clock yesterday night, 25 families were removed, ed), Devetachi and Marcottini are also being evacuated”. The aircraft present in the extinguishing activity are a Canadair and three helicopters. In addition to the gym, the school in Savogna d’Isonzo (Gorizia) is also being equipped, where all the evacuees will spend the night. The other fires currently active in the region are those of Taipana (Udine), on the Gran Monte; one in Frisanco (Pordenone), on Monte Raut; one in Resia (Udine), which however is limited to a simple surveillance.

Fighting with fire for ten days

It is now ten days that on the Karst (and also in other areas) firefighters, forestry corps, civil protection and volunteers have been working to stop the advance and put out fires. The latter have moved on two different fronts in the province of Gorizia. One of these fronts also includes the area of ​​Savogna d’Isonzo (in the province of Gorizia). Last night the mayor, Luca Piskdecided to evacuate when the fire reached the ridge that had been identified as a safety barrier beyond which there could be a risk for the population.

The mayor of Gorizia: who knows, speak

“Unfortunately, new fronts have opened, probably malicious: who knows, speak”. It is the appeal that the mayor of Gorizia, Rodolfo Ziberna, he did to the population. “I really hoped that the nightmare was over – added the mayor – and there was no longer the need to update you, but most likely due to some criminal, which I hope will be able to be identified, the fire has resumed causing new damage and the new evacuation of San Michele del Carso. Arson is assumed because the Devetachi fire started from the road and therefore it can be said almost with certainty that it was caused by a human hand “.