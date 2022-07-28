WEAPONS

Green line between the posts for the new Oltrepo. The red and white club, less than a week after the Rovetta meeting (1-14 August), announces that it has registered three extreme class 2003: Samuel Cavo, Michael Donato and Lorenzo Baschiazzorre. Cavo grew up in the Inter Academy in Milan up to the regional Allievi; then he moved on to Pro Sesto, finishing the youth process and making his debut in the first team. So the loan, last season, to Casatese in Serie D, group B. Michael Donato, Milanese by birth, instead grew in the Arconatese (youth sector, National Juniores and first team), then was sold to Pomezia (Excellence) and al Sora (always in Excellence). The third extreme defender instead comes from Derthona, after having played the trick in the youth academies of Alexandria.

They will be coached by the reconfirmed Daniele Benaglia, under the supervision of coach Omar Albertini. And one of them will initially be the holder of the goal that in recent seasons (like Varzi 1916) has been defended by Marco Murriero, who has moved to NibbianoValtidone (Emilian Excellence). It will therefore be a heavy legacy. By deploying the young goalkeeper (under age), at that point the other two obligatory young players (2002 and 2004), will be able to be placed in defense and in the middle of the field, considering that the Oltrepo attack is made up entirely of over. With the advent of the three goalkeepers, the squad can be considered almost complete. The last young players in midfield must only be made official. In training camp in Rovetta there will be 25-26 players, plus some on trial, who will also be seen in the 2 friendlies of 7 (Oltrepo A-Oltrepo B) and 14 August (Oltrepo-Vertovese). –