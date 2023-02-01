Be firm in your confidence and work hard to ensure a good start

The city’s economic work scheduling meeting held Wu Qingwen’s speech

Su News (Reporter Zhu Qi) Yesterday, the city’s economic work scheduling meeting was held to study and analyze the current economic situation and plan and deploy economic work in the first quarter. Wu Qingwen, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, requested that the central and provincial deployment requirements be conscientiously implemented, and the spirit of “dare to dare to venture, dare to do, dare to pioneer” be boosted, to stay sober, firm in confidence, and work hard to ensure a good start in the first quarter. A good start to lay a solid foundation for the completion of the annual goals and tasks.

After listening to the reports of relevant municipal departments and county-level cities (districts), Wu Qingwen pointed out that we must resolutely implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and relevant provincial conferences, always maintain a clear understanding, accurately grasp the current situation, and further strengthen our confidence in development. We will work hard and do our best to promote the overall improvement of the economic operation first. It is necessary to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, optimize and adjust epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and create a good environment for a good start. It is necessary to speed up the implementation of policies and measures for market entities, adhere to “fast, direct, accurate, and practical”, and ensure that various policy measures reach the grassroots as soon as possible and directly benefit market entities.

Wu Qingwen requested that efforts should be made to expand domestic demand, strengthen the key supporting role of investment, and further promote consumption recovery and upgrading. It is necessary to fully guarantee the employment of enterprises, fully promote the construction of industrial innovation clusters, improve the basic capabilities of the industry, and promote the high-quality development of the real economy. We must make every effort to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment, enrich the “policy toolbox”, do our best to help companies grab orders to expand the market, and continue to attract high-quality foreign investment projects. It is necessary to effectively prevent and resolve various risks and challenges, continue to build a strong sense of urgency, keep the bottom line of safety and stability, continue to pay close attention to the implementation of safety production responsibilities and measures, and resolutely prevent major accidents.

Municipal leaders Gu Haidong, Tang Xiaodong, Shi Jiahong, Zhang Qiao, and Municipal Secretary-General Yu Yu attended the meeting.