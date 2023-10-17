Fleeing Gaza: A Palestinian-American’s Story of Survival Amidst Continuous Israeli Airstrikes

Trapped and Under Attack: Palestinian-American Family Shares Harrowing Experience in Gaza

Gaza City, Palestine – Wrapped in a red and white blanket, Ahmed Arafat tries to find solace amidst the chaos unfolding around him. Inside a makeshift tent, he and his family seek refuge from the relentless sounds of Israel’s military drones piercing through the night sky. Just a week ago, Arafat received a horrifying text message from the Israeli Army, informing him that their five-story building in the Al Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City was the target of an airstrike.

Failure to heed the warning meant risking the lives of his wife, two young children, and other family members who resided in the building. Arafat had no choice but to flee, taking with him only the blanket, a grim reminder of the life they left behind. Since then, their neighborhood has been reduced to rubble, with homes, offices, schools, and places of worship demolished by near-constant airstrikes.

The exact death toll remains uncertain, but nearby hospitals, overwhelmed with victims, paint a grim picture of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. “They have been attacking everything. It’s terrifying,” Arafat shared in a telephone interview with CNN. “Right now, they’re just killing indiscriminately.”

Arafat and his family have become displaced, continuously moving from one temporary shelter to another, seeking safety as the bombings continue unabated. But there is no respite. “There are multiple bombings around us… It lasts all day and all night. It doesn’t stop,” Arafat added, his words interrupted by the sound of explosions.

With nearly 2 million Palestinians trapped in the besieged territory, the situation in Gaza has escalated following a deadly operation carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7. In response, Israel has declared war on Hamas, imposing a blockade that has cut off access to vital resources such as electricity, fuel, and water. The military operation has been described by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 2,750 Palestinians, including over 700 children, have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks. Ahmed Arafat calls it a “genocide” and laments that he has never witnessed such slaughter in his life. “They are beating people in their homes without telling them,” he added, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attacks.

The toll on children, who bear witness to the destruction and violence, is immeasurable. Arafat tries to calm his own children, referring to the bombings as “volcanic sneezes,” attempting to shield them from the harsh reality. However, his three-year-old son is starting to comprehend the gravity of the situation, waking up crying every few hours due to the noise and tremors caused by the bombings.

As the Arafat family endures the horrors of war, their loved ones in the United States anxiously await news of their safety. Anita Arafat, Ahmed’s mother, resides in Memphis, Tennessee, glued to the television, praying for her son, grandchildren, and entire family. The constant uncertainty, lack of sleep, and inability to eat normally have taken a toll on Anita, who describes the past week as incredibly stressful.

The Arafat family has deep roots in Gaza, with Ahmed being the only member who remains there. Having lived in the territory for over a decade, Anita and her husband, Ashraf, are well-acquainted with the devastation caused by conflict. However, they believe this time is different, with Israel exhibiting a desire to “wipe Gaza off the map.”

As the situation worsens, the Arafat family’s only solace lies in watching the news and praying for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ahmed, clinging to the hope of being evacuated through the Rafah border, faces diplomatic disputes and logistical challenges that hinder his family’s chances of escape from the relentless violence. His dream of a carefree life for his children seems increasingly distant.

For now, Ahmed remains determined to protect his family, to keep them one step ahead of the next military attack. As a parent, he grapples with the uncertainty of whether he will ever see his children go to kindergarten, fearing that they may become victims of the ongoing conflict.

