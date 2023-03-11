news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 11 – From today on the website www.firenzetramvia.it, created by the Municipality of Florence to make available all the information on the tramway, a map has been inserted showing the active construction sites and the changes to the road system updated according to the ordinances in force. On the map, created by the Information Systems Department of the Municipality, it is also possible to view the route of the Fortezza-San Marco section of the T2 line currently under construction.



On the website www.firenzetramvia.it, recalls Palazzo Vecchio, it is possible to find all the information on the lines in operation and on those that will be built in the coming years, with detailed information on the routes and projects and a map that represents the vision of the near future of the tram system, and updated news on works and mobility. Furthermore, by clicking on the stretch of road affected by the modification of the road network, the start and end dates of the measure and the relative ordinance, which can also be downloaded, are displayed. (HANDLE).

