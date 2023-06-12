Football: Bari-Cagliari, record attendance at San Nicola – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 11 –

“Tonight at San Nicola over 58,000 hearts will beat for the match that will decide who will be the third promoted to Serie A. For the ‘Astronave’ it will be the absolute record for attendance. just under 56,000 spectators (55,490)”: thus Bari, on the club’s website, communicated that tonight’s box office response will mark the first attendance in the stadium designed by architect Renzo Piano. Meanwhile, flags and red and white banners have appeared on some balconies of the city while the fans organize themselves to reach the San Nicola well in advance, also to be able to attend the light show and the shows organized by the De Laurentiis club. The crowded Bkt event took place in Piazza Libertà with hundreds of children and adults lined up to take a picture or take a selfie with the Igor Protti red and white flag.