Found 11-year-old missing in Lamezia Terme, she is fine

Found 11-year-old missing in Lamezia Terme, she is fine

The 11-year-old girl who disappeared late yesterday afternoon in Lamezia Terme (Catanzaro) was found and is fine. The firefighters tracked her down and found and reached the girl on the Lametina beach. The little girl had voluntarily left the pizzeria run by her parents where she was doing her homework when she made her lose track of her. Immediately the searches were started by the police, in particular by the carabinieri, police and firefighters, searches that in the end were successful leading to the discovery of the 11-year-old. It is not known whether at the time of the discovery she was alone or in company of someone.

The eleven-year-old has already been able to embrace her parents and is now being heard by the carabinieri, under the directives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for minors and with the assistance of a child psychologist, to ascertain the modalities of his removal and reconstruct what he did and where has been in the past few hours.

