Registrations can be made through the platform www.senasofiaplus.edu.co. The term is from March 2 to 9.

With a wide range of programs, according to the needs of the world of work and entrepreneurship, SENA opens the new Face-to-Face and Distance Training Offer throughout the national territory, so that applicants can choose, between March 2 and 9 , the one that best suits your needs, schedules and expectations.

In Casanare, there will be 22 technical training programs that seek to impact the municipalities of Yopal, Paz de Ariporo, Aguazul, Monterrey, Maní and Orocué, as announced by the Regional Director Johana Astrid Medina Peña.

The training offer has the objective of responding to the needs of human talent in the department of Casanare, and of contributing to the consolidation of social, environmental and economic justice to promote progress and hope in the communities.

This training opportunity offers several days for apprentices: daytime (6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), night (6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.), early morning (10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) and mixed (combination of two days).

Check here the available offer:

These are the steps to sign up:

1. Login to:

https://www.sena.edu.co/es-co/Paginas/default.aspx

http://oferta.senasofiaplus.edu.co/sofia-oferta/

2. Locate the box on the bottom left “What do you want to study?” and select the level of training (operator, assistant, technical depth, technological specialization, technician or technologist).

3. Write a keyword (Kitchen, for example), the city in which you want to study and click on “Search”. All the data of the training program appears there.

4. If the person is already registered, you must enter the data to start the registration process.

5. If you are not registered, you must click on “Register” and follow the steps.

6. To register or enroll in a training program of any level, it is required to upload the current identity document on the SOFIA Plus platform.

7. If the person is registered, they must enter the platform and select: Applicant Registration, Person Registration and Documents. There the document is loaded.

8. Important: The original scanned document must be in PDF (portrait format) and the file must be up to 2 Mb in size.

9. You can also use the free line in Bogotá by calling (601) 3430111 and for the rest of the country 018000-910-270

In Yopal, applicants will be able to go to the SENA Casanare facilities where they will have the advice of officials, who will help those who require it with the registration process from 8:00 am to 12 noon and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

People interested in a place in the North Casanare branch can go to the Vive Digital Point located on the second floor of the Ariporo Peace Municipal Library, where there will be staff willing to help in the registration process at 8:00 a.m.: 00 am to 12 noon and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Service Lines

Yopal: 314 442 0558 – 311 540 9772 – 320 385 8081

Peace of Ariporo: 313 391 2298

Bluewater: 312 356 0742

Monterrey: 320 252 0272

Peanut: 320 868 6832

Orocué: 311 271 6430

SENA’s training programs are free and any information about them must be consulted exclusively through the Entity’s official channels such as the page www.sena.edu.co and the social networks @SENAComunica.

The applicants who are selected will begin their training process on April 17, 2023.

Source: SENA

