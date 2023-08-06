Home » Free taxi in discos, Jesolo promotes the idea – News
Free taxi in discos, Jesolo promotes the idea – News

by admin
Free taxi in discos, Jesolo promotes the idea – News

The people of the night promote the Government’s idea of ​​free taxis at the exit of the discotheques, to bring home those who do not pass the anti-alcohol test.
The young people who queued up at the entrance to ‘Il Muretto’, a historic club in Jesolo (Venice), consider it the right initiative “because it reduces the risk of road accidents. One could think of a real shuttle service – says Giulia -, to bring more people”. You also approve the line of the project wanted by Minister Salvini the owner of the Muretto, Samuele Bucciol.
There were about 4,000 admissions tonight in the Venetian disco, which with five other clubs in Italy is the forerunner of the initiative.

