At the top of their voices, all of national public opinion desperately yells “Liberty and Order” at the government of President Gustavo Petro Urrego, so that it begins to counteract the growing wave of violence and the increase in drug-terrorist violence, which permeates all levels of society, product of the flexibility that it has been implementing with criminal groups throughout the national territory. Freedom and Order are the words that appear on the Colombian shield and that is what Colombian society needs, which feels cornered by the exponential increase in groups outside the Law. Democracy and the stability of the country’s democratic institutions cannot be sacrificed with the distraction of seeking total peace.

His intentions are good, but they have generated a dark panorama and there is no sign of a decrease in the acts of disturbance of public order. The massacres continue, robberies, extortions, kidnappings, selective murders, drug trafficking, corruption, increase in the hectares cultivated with coca and marijuana, among others, facts that are distorting the true social and economic reality of the country. The cheap rhetoric through messages on social networks is not enough, that everything is fine, with the alleged reformist desire of the Colombian institutionality, while the country is crumbling and progressively losing governability over the management of the Colombian State. A strong hand is required. You cannot negotiate with these groups that do not respect the Law and the legal system of the country.

When you propose negotiating with these criminal groups, in order to comply with the Pillory pact that you promoted during your electoral campaign, it is important to remember that you are not negotiating with guardian angels. The government actions of the previous governments partially managed to counteract these criminal expressions to a lesser extent. They didn’t make it either. But unfortunately, the progressive weakening of the actions of the Colombian Military Forces and the Public Force have created discouragement and fear within them, in order to combat these organizations that are outside the Law.

Another phenomenon that is having a negative impact are the results of the economic indicators during this year. They are not flattering. The progressive increase in poverty in Colombian families is causing an increase in illegal activities. With hunger, total peace is not achieved. So say otherwise the economic members of the high government, who, from their offices in Bogotá, are totally in the dark and out of context of the true social, economic and political reality of the country. Their intentions to seek this longed-for dream of Colombian families are healthy. We believe that you should carry out a reengineering in your work team, which leads to the general well-being of Colombian society.