General Secretary Xi Jinping's Congratulatory Letter Sparks Enthusiastic Response at Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit

General Secretary Xi Jinping's Congratulatory Letter Sparks Enthusiastic Response at Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit

The 2023 Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit 10th Anniversary Annual Meeting received a powerful and encouraging message from General Secretary Xi Jinping, sparking enthusiastic responses from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

In his congratulatory letter, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of shouldering the responsibility of the times and promoting the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations. He also reaffirmed the consensus that the economies on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the Chinese national economy and emphasized the shared future of the compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The letter from General Secretary Xi Jinping was met with excitement and inspiration from the business community on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Participants at the meeting expressed their commitment to bravely advancing cross-Strait economic cooperation and deepening integrated development.

Furthermore, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the role of cross-Strait economic cooperation in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, emphasizing the joint efforts of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait in this endeavor.

The message from General Secretary Xi Jinping has sparked a renewed sense of determination among the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. They are committed to seizing new opportunities and building a stronger bridge of cross-Strait economic and industrial cooperation, paving the way for wider and wider peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

The congratulatory letter has set a positive tone for the 2023 Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit 10th Anniversary Annual Meeting, inspiring unity and collaboration for the greater historical cause of motherland reunification and national rejuvenation.

