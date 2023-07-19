General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Vision for the Construction of Ecological Civilization: A New Interpretation and New Development

National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference to be Held in Beijing in 2023

Beijing will host the highly anticipated National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference from July 17 to 18, 2023. Five years after its last occurrence, this conference will provide a platform for discussing and addressing crucial environmental issues. The conference will feature an important speech by General Secretary Xi Jinping, where he will present his new interpretations and developments regarding ecological civilization thought. This speech is expected to provide valuable insights and serve as an ideological weapon for advancing the construction of ecological civilization.

One of the key aspects highlighted by General Secretary Xi Jinping is the need for a dialectical perspective when observing the construction of ecological civilization in the new era. In his speech, he emphasized four major changes that must be implemented to promote systematic governance, active action, leading participation in global environmental governance, and scientific theory guidance. These changes reflect both the progress made and the remaining challenges in constructing ecological civilization.

Despite the achievements in ecological civilization over the past years, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the pressures and burdens in this realm are still critical. He emphasized that China‘s economic and social development has entered a stage of high-quality development characterized by accelerated greening and low-carbonization. Therefore, it is crucial to address the persistent structural, root-causing, and trending pressures on ecological and environmental protection.

To navigate the new situations and challenges, General Secretary Xi Jinping underscored the importance of properly handling several major relationships. Firstly, he emphasized the need to balance high-quality development with high-level protection, highlighting how the two mutually reinforce each other. Secondly, he stressed the importance of coordinating key tackling and governance initiatives to effectively address outstanding ecological and environmental problems. Thirdly, he emphasized the harmonious coexistence between natural restoration and artificial restoration, affirming the need for subjective initiative while respecting objective laws. Fourthly, he discussed the relationship between external constraints and endogenous power, advocating for the preservation of rigorous regulations while stimulating public motivation to protect the environment. Lastly, he highlighted the significance of fulfilling the “dual-carbon” commitment through voluntary actions and internal determination, rather than relying on external pressure.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech not only provides theoretical guidance but also sets the direction for the next five years of ecological and environmental protection efforts in China. It emphasizes the interconnectedness of ecological and environmental protection with economic and social development, urging a dialectical and unified approach.

The upcoming National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference will serve as a crucial platform for implementing and executing the strategies outlined in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. With the proper utilization of dialectical thinking and a deep understanding of the speech’s profound connotations, participants can effectively promote the construction of a beautiful China.

Credits:

– Planning: Huo Xiaoguang

– Producer: Zhang Xiaosong

– Chief Writers: Zou Wei, Gao Jing

– Coordinators: Wang Xuan, Bai Jie

– Visual Editors: Wu Jingjing, Hao Xiaojing

– Produced by Xinhua News Agency First Studio

