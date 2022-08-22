Those who enter the pharmacy with a doctor’s prescription have a very high chance of returning home with an old or aging medicine. 84% of the so-called class A products, reimbursed by the state, have in fact the patent expired, that is, they have at least 10 or 15 years of age on their shoulders. Sometimes even many more. We treat ourselves or face risk factors such as hypertension and high cholesterol, therefore, with rather ancient molecules and we have many available, even too many according to some experts.