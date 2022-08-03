Mayor, councilors and ordinary citizens brought their best wishes to Giancarlo Gentilini: «I’m always on the front line. Applying again in 2023? I’m not Berlusconi … “

TREVISO. “If I reapply? I’m not Berlusconi ». And then: «I am a councilor, I want to return to my people, I have no intention of giving up. Never”.

A free-wheeling Giancarlo Gentilini today, Wednesday 3 August, on the day of his 93rd birthday. The “Sheriff”, perky and always with a ready joke, allows himself a toast at the Due Mori restaurant with the mayor Mario Conte, municipal councilors of yesterday (Bepi Basso) and today (Sandro Zampese, Alessandro Manera), also the regional councilor Bottacin.

After a recent surgery on the gallbladder, the former mayor shows off his usual combative disposition, willingly chatting with reporters: «The best gift is the demonstration of affection and sympathy received today by the most disparate people. I promise that the rose will bloom again: you will see me again among the people, my city still needs me ». There is no shortage of references and digs to today’s politics, especially Roman: «We must think of the people, but many tend only to the safe place. I would remove the chair from those from under the c … as in his time I did with the benches. I have never liked flights of fancy, you don’t bark at the moon. “

The wishes of the mayor Conte: «He changed the figure of the mayor, he was a source of inspiration for many administrators, mine too. To him the embrace of the whole community ».