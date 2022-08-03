Home News Gentilini turns 93, best wishes from Treviso to the former Sheriff
News

Gentilini turns 93, best wishes from Treviso to the former Sheriff

by admin
Gentilini turns 93, best wishes from Treviso to the former Sheriff

Best wishes to Gentilini on the occasion of his 93rd birthday

Mayor, councilors and ordinary citizens brought their best wishes to Giancarlo Gentilini: «I’m always on the front line. Applying again in 2023? I’m not Berlusconi … “

Mattia Toffoletto

03 August 2022

TREVISO. “If I reapply? I’m not Berlusconi ». And then: «I am a councilor, I want to return to my people, I have no intention of giving up. Never”.

A free-wheeling Giancarlo Gentilini today, Wednesday 3 August, on the day of his 93rd birthday. The “Sheriff”, perky and always with a ready joke, allows himself a toast at the Due Mori restaurant with the mayor Mario Conte, municipal councilors of yesterday (Bepi Basso) and today (Sandro Zampese, Alessandro Manera), also the regional councilor Bottacin.

Best wishes from the mayor Mario Conte to Gentilini

After a recent surgery on the gallbladder, the former mayor shows off his usual combative disposition, willingly chatting with reporters: «The best gift is the demonstration of affection and sympathy received today by the most disparate people. I promise that the rose will bloom again: you will see me again among the people, my city still needs me ». There is no shortage of references and digs to today’s politics, especially Roman: «We must think of the people, but many tend only to the safe place. I would remove the chair from those from under the c … as in his time I did with the benches. I have never liked flights of fancy, you don’t bark at the moon. “

Giancarlo Gentilini on his 93rd birthday

The wishes of the mayor Conte: «He changed the figure of the mayor, he was a source of inspiration for many administrators, mine too. To him the embrace of the whole community ».

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Fu Zhenghua was convicted, Wuhan wealthy businessman accused him of several felonies (Part 1) | Xu Chongyang | Hong Kong coup | Falun Gong

You may also like

Pelosi]Visit to Taiwan: What will happen next if...

141 million kidnapping for Lanfranco Cirillo, “Putin’s architect”:...

Rock gym in the former Osoppo barracks in...

Tangshan man drove in circle and repeatedly crushed...

Arrigoni, deputy mayor with Fistarol: “We revolutionized care...

The effect of inflation is stronger in the...

Why Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is very...

Participating companies and entities The knots to be...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Foggia, sexual abuse and mistreatment of the guests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy