The governor of Lazio Nicola Zingaretti says he is willing to run for Parliament: «I am at the party’s disposal, it depends a lot on the Democratic Party. I have been an administrator thanks to the citizens of my community for 14 years now because we have always won elections together. I am at the disposal of a political project, then it will depend on Enrico Letta ».

In the center-right there is a clash over the premiership. The coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, who the EPP would like at Palazzo Chigi, says that “now the important thing is to work for the Italians.” Then speaking of the exits from the party, he declares “incomprehensible” the choices of Mariastella Gelmini and Renato Brunetta (who accused Berlusconi of bodyshaming: “They tell me” dwarf “, it hurts”) he comments: “If I did not agree with a decision of my party – he says – maybe I give up all the posts but it is not that I become left wing. Going from Berlusconi to being a supporter of the Democratic Party does not seem like a great political career to me ”. Forza Italia MP Annalisa Baroni also leaves the party.

The League raises the tone on migrants: Salvini’s goal is to return to the Interior Ministry. Meanwhile, New York Times e Guardian they put the rise of Giorgia Meloni under the lens and speak of “alarming development”. The Guardian the answer is asked who benefits from the resignation of Mario Draghi: “It is obvious, the three right-wing parties: the neo-fascist rebels Fratelli d’Italia by Giorgia Meloni, the Lega by Matteo Salvini and Forza Italia by Silvio Berlusconi”. For Licia Ronzulli, senator of Forza Italia, “It can wait for Palazzo Chigi Meloni”.

13.16 – Di Maio: “Conte’s Party is far left, we need moderate alliances”

«Conte’s party has become a party of the extreme left. What is called the center-right is a far-right alliance. In between is the alliance of moderates that we must build to give the country, also in the wake of the Draghi agenda, an alternative ». This was stated by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of Ipf, guest at ‘L’aria che tira’ on La7.

13.00 – Boschi (Italia Viva): ready for the challenge against the irresponsible right-wingers

«The disappointment for the end of the Draghi government is strong but we are not giving up. Against the irresponsible right-wingers, ready to take on the challenge and to offer concrete proposals. Take part too, become a volunteer and let’s build the future of Italy together! ». She writes it on social media Maria Elena Boschi, president of the deputies of Italia Viva, posting the participation form for volunteers.

12.55 – Tomorrow the presentation of the SI-Europa Verde symbol

Tomorrow afternoon the common symbol of the Green Europe-Italian Left will be presented for the political elections on 25 September. The appointment is at 3.30 pm at the café of the Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese. Angelo Bonelli, Eleonora Evi and Nicola Fratoianni will be present.

12.40 – Calenda: Read seriously, we are ready to discuss with everyone. Di Maio who?

“Letta is a serious person and we are available to discuss things to do with everyone.” Carlo Calenda said this on the sidelines of the presentation of the Republican Pact. “I don’t know who you’re talking about, I don’t know who you’re talking about, I don’t know,” he replies instead, speaking of Luigi Di Maio as a possible partner in the elections.

Calenda: “Let’s bring back the best Italian at governing Italy. Berlusconi is crazy, Di Maio who?” news/governo_elezioni_ultime_news_oggi-5476094/&el=player_ex_5476227″>

12.30 – Mastella (Us in the center): Calenda out of the coalition does not take a senator

«For Renzi, the mediocre team up to bring down the best? Sometimes I see that this is the case, then we must also avoid some things, some considerations of ourselves that are quite luciferine ». Thus Clemente Mastella, secretary of Noi di centro. «Calenda graduated in Rome and that’s fine, I graduated in Naples. A lot of respect for the University of Rome, but also the University of Naples … – he says in Naples – we are a small political territory, what we do we do with bare hands, without the encouragement of senior industrialists who they argue, what we have we have with great difficulty ». “The center-left wins on two conditions, if it really believes in it and puts everyone in it, with Pd coalition pivot, without accepting vetoes – says Mastella – I play it in my colleges, I want to see others as Calenda, he doesn’t take a senator if it goes out of the coalition ».

12.20 – Calenda: the distrust of Draghi was a miserable scene

«+ Europe and Action have one thing in common: they are the only two parties that have never made alliances with policies that have not made alliances with sovereignists and populists in this legislature. We have long argued that the 5 Stars were a populist, anti-Atlantic and anti-European party. All this has been verified with the distrust of Mario Draghi, a miserable scene ». Action leader Carlo Calenda said this when presenting the republican pact with + Europe to the foreign press.

12.10 – Calenda: Bossi-Fini should be abolished

“We think that Bossi-Fini should be abolished. We need immigrants, to integrate them. This does not mean uncontrolled immigration, it is the opposite. If there is an agency that manages the flows, it increases the security of the country “. Carlo Calenda said this when presenting the Republican Pact with Emma Bonino.

11.50 – Caio Mussolini: attacks on Meloni? Controversy from a left without ideas

«These preventive attacks bringing fascism into play, when in Italy there is no danger of fascism, are instrumental polemics of those who have no ideas, proposals, programs. The only weapon the left has, and continues to use obsessively, is this alleged fascist threat. It has even gone so far as to ridicule the M: just think that I myself, now I laugh about it, from today I ask if they prefer me to sign “Ussolini” ». Caio Mussolini, Benito’s nephew, comments on thisberaking latest news the positions taken by those who, referring to Giorgia Meloni, fear a return of fascism. “The fascists, if they still exist, are 95 years old. From the left, mud is thrown at the candidate who is frightening, due to his rare consistency, also attacking her for a shirt that is too blue and too dark, almost black ».

11.48 – Bonino: we strongly hope for an interview with the Democratic Party

«The first conversation with the Democratic Party began 24 hours ago, which in all these years has preferred others, the 5 stars to the point of unbelievable or the extreme left. With the Democratic Party it takes two to talk, otherwise it’s a monologue. It will also be up to the Democratic Party to open if he wants an interlocution that we strongly hope for, but I cannot present myself in the headquarters of the Democratic Party with a bazooka “. Emma Bonino said this when presenting the Republican Pact with Carlo Calenda.

11.40 – Serritella (Ipf): M5S has put the country in difficulty

“Unfortunately, what remains of the 5 Star Movement brought down a government in the middle of the summer, putting the country in great difficulty. Thanks to them and purely selfish (and wrong) calculations on the polls, our economy, the tranquility of families and businesses has been severely tested. Many were waiting for the Aid Decree, and instead now they will be forced to go on in extreme difficulty and suffer the tones of an electoral campaign that has dusted off, among other things, slogans, Madonnas and hatred against immigrants. The citizens did not deserve it ». Ipf deputy Davide Serritella writes in a post on Facebook.

11.30 – Calenda in Ronzulli: have I been dealing with Gelmini for 3 months? A blissful idiocy

«Dear Licia Ronzulli, this is blissful idiocy. For the rest, a good life as Salvini’s spare tire who makes up the Meloni spare wheel. Send Tajani to explain it to Europe, where he regularly thunders against the Sovereignists. ‘ So Carlo Calenda replies to the Italian senator, Silvio Berlusconi’s loyal senator, Licia Ronzulli, who in an interview stated that Maria Stella Gelmini “had been dealing with Calenda for 3 months” to leave Forza Italia.

11.15 – Coco (Gaynet): wide field discusses rights

“There are millions of people who took to the streets for Pride who now expect a compact progressive front on the rights of LGBTIQ + people that brings Italy back to Europe: egalitarian marriage, recognition of sons and daughters at birth, adoptions for all couples and single, completion of the law on hate crimes, overcoming of 164/82, sexual and emotional education in schools, overcoming of the restrictions on access to MAP, condemnation of the so-called “reparative therapies”. What do the forces of the hypothetical broad field propose on these measures that are now indispensable for a country that wants to call itself European? ”. Thus Rosario Coco, president of the Gaynet association.

11.05 – Lollobrigida (FdI): Lega and Fi declare who is the prime minister before the vote

“Forza Italia and Lega declare who is the prime minister before the vote. For us, clarity is essential. There are points that can no longer be evaded. The first is the anti-mess pact, a pillar of transparency ». Thus Francesco Lollobrigida, FdI group leader in the Chamber, an interview with The messenger. «We need a clear method – he reiterates -. When the citizen shows up at the polls, he must know how his vote is used ”. According to Lollobrigida «Tajani did well to expose himself in a transparent manner. And so was Salvini. Both the FI coordinator and the Lega leader have excellent qualities for the premiership but I think Giorgia Meloni has something more ».

10.55 – Paita (Italia Viva): serious tones from Frascina against Brunetta

«The tones used by Fascina towards Brunetta are serious. I would like to ask you: while Renato Brunetta was a minister and parliamentarian in recent years, where were you? We have not seen it very little in Parliament with the exception of #cercasiFascinadisperamente ». Raffaella Paita, deputy of Italia Viva writes on Twitter.

10.40 – Tajani: Berlusconi president of the Senate? There is no pact

«Berlusconi president of the Senate? But for heaven’s sake. Berlusconi can do everything. Everyone recognizes the role he played. It will be up to him to decide. But there is no agreement no covenant. But he who has been the prime minister for 10 years, the entrepreneur, sports, does he start negotiating to be the president of the Senate? It seems an understatement to me. Obviously, some left-wing press sees it as the glue of the center-right and the fact that they have not been able to eliminate it from political life is annoying. It really seems to me a baseness ». This was stated by the national coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani ad Agora summer su Rai 3.

10.30 – Barons (Forza Italia): I leave the party, there is no room for moderates

«The political position taken by the party in the midst of a government crisis was disconcerting. I never expected Forza Italia to snatch the responsibility of bringing down the executive from Conte and the 5s, condemning the country to instability and jeopardizing important measures in favor of families and productive classes. I no longer recognize myself in this Forza Italia, which has long been chasing Salvini and his populism. You are right Mariastella Gelmini when you say that in Forza Italia there is no longer room for moderates. From today I am no longer part of Forza Italia and I leave every position within the party ». Thus the deputy Annalisa Baroni.

09.55 – Zingaretti: I a candidate? Available to the Pd

‘Am I a candidate for a leading role in national politics? It depends a lot on my party, I have been an administrator thanks to the citizens of my community for 14 years now because together we have always won the elections. I am at the disposal of a political project, then it will depend on Enrico (Letta, ndr), by the leadership team of the Democratic Party. My advice is over because after two terms in Lazio we cannot reapply and personally I think that two terms for a regional president are really enough and therefore we need to change ». This was stated by the president of the Lazio Region Nicola Zingaretti a Radio Me too. “I will certainly fight street by street and in vacation places to restore hope to this country, which is my people and my community. Now we need not to kill the hope of being able to do it », concluded Zingaretti.