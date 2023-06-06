Home » Governor of Alto Paraná makes groundbreaking for the future Naranjal sports center
Governor of Alto Paraná makes groundbreaking for the future Naranjal sports center

Roberto González Vaesken gives the initial palate to the work where 7.6 billion guaraníes are expected to be invested.

The governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, accompanied by the mayor of Naranjal, Edoard Schaffrath, made the groundbreaking for the future Naranjal Sports Center. The event took place at the site of the future construction, located in the urban area of ​​the aforementioned municipality in the south of Alto Paraná.

“More than happy. We are giving the initial shovel of the works for the future Municipal Sports Center. This will have an investment of about 7,600 million guaraníes. I am very excited. The day lent itself to give the initial shovel. And as I always say, works are love. I am sure that after the inauguration, which I promise to be present, this sports venue will be the scene of many tournaments and cultural, municipal, departmental, national and also international events”, mentioned the governor of the tenth department.

In his turn, the mayor Edoard Schaffrath, affirmed that with the task that begins on the date, the dream of the community becomes a reality. “Very happy and grateful with the governor’s management. This is a great dream that now becomes a reality. This fills us with great pride, ”he said.

According to the data, the sports center will have a construction area of ​​2,402 square meters. With a capacity for 2,200 spectators. It will have indoor canteens, sexed toilets for the public and people with disabilities, changing rooms with toilets and showers for athletes. In addition, with a press area, authorities box, stage for events, water supply system, fire prevention system, electric generator and ample parking.

