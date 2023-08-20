Guangxi Nanning Team Dominates Quarter-Finals with a Massive Win; Advances to Semi-Finals

Guangxi Nanning Team Advances to Semi-Finals in Women’s Handball at Youth League

August 19, 2022 – In a high-scoring quarter-final match, the Guangxi Nanning team emerged victorious against the Shanxi Datong team with a score of 49.5 to 16.5 in the women’s handball competition at the Youth League. With this impressive win, the Nanning team now advances to the semi-finals and will face off against the Anhui Chuzhou team today.

The Guangxi Nanning team’s dominance was evident right from the start of the game. Having topped Group A in the previous stage of the competition with 3 wins and 1 loss, the Nanning team’s offensive prowess was unmatched, scoring as high as 63.5 points in previous games. On the other hand, the Shanxi Datong team struggled with a lack of depth in their roster, resulting in a significantly lower scoring average of less than 20 points per game.

From the opening whistle, the Nanning team took control of the game, breaking through the Shanxi Datong team’s defense to secure an early lead. The first half remained relatively stalemate, with both teams relying on strong defense and patiently waiting for scoring opportunities. However, the Nanning team’s quick counterattacks and efficient play allowed them to pull ahead, leaving the Shanxi Datong team struggling to find the back of the net. The first half ended with a significant 20-7 lead for the Nanning team.

The second half saw no improvement in the Shanxi Datong team’s offense, cementing their fate in the game. With a comfortable lead, the Nanning team continued their dominance, ultimately securing a convincing victory with a final score of 49.5 to 16.5.

After the match, the Guangxi Nanning team expressed their delight at reaching the semi-finals. Meng Fangfang, the team’s youngest member at only 14 years old, emphasized the importance of teamwork and maintaining a positive attitude. The team’s coach, Pang Jiao, praised the players for their outstanding performance and highlighted the need to prepare for the upcoming tough matches in the next round.

In the semi-finals, the Guangxi Nanning team will face the Anhui Chuzhou team, while the Guangxi Beihai team will compete against the Jiangsu Suzhou team. The winners of these matches will secure their place in the highly anticipated final on August 21st.

The Youth League has provided a platform for the Guangxi Nanning team to showcase their talent and determination, with each player seizing the opportunity to shine. As they continue their journey in the competition, the Nanning team remains focused on their ultimate goal and promises to approach every game with equal determination and intensity.

(Reporting by Lin Xianwei; Photo by Song Yankang)

Edit: Chen Lulu, Chen Libing

