Hailstones the size of pigeon eggs suddenly fell in many places in Shanghai | Shanghai Baoshan District | Jiading | Minhang

[The Epoch Times, August 6, 2022]On the afternoon of August 6, many hailstorms fell in Shanghai, and some hailstones were as big as pigeon eggs.

Photos uploaded by many netizens showed hail as small as a mung bean, and some as big as a pigeon’s egg. From the video, it was seen that it was raining heavily in the sky, and a dense crackling of hail was heard hitting the ground.

Mainland netizens said, “Shanghai has just been searched for high temperature, and then hail has fallen. What’s the matter.” “The temperature felt 40 degrees in the morning, and at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, it started to violently rain, thunder, thunder, and hail.” “The climate is abnormal, no It’s a good phenomenon.” “All the outdoor cars have been smashed out of small pits, how can they be repaired?” “So will the smashed car insurance company pay?”

At 12:42 on August 6, the Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory issued an orange hail warning signal: Affected by strong thunderstorm clouds, it is expected to appear in Baoshan, the northern part of the central city, Jiading, Minhang, Qingpu, Songjiang, Chongming and other places in the next 2 hours. Hail is more likely.

The Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory announced at 4 p.m. that thunderstorms occurred in most parts of the city since the morning of the 6th. According to the statistics of rainfall from 9:00 to 15:00, the precipitation mainly occurred in Pudong, the central city, Baoshan, Jiading, Chongming and other places, among which Malu Town, Jiading 97.5mm is the maximum. There were thunderstorms and strong winds of magnitude 8 to 10 in Baoshan, Jiading, Chongming and Pudong, among which magnitude 10 (26.7 m/s) was the largest in Xuanqiao Town, Pudong; hail also occurred in Baoshan, Jiading, Yangpu and Hongkou.

