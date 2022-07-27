Hainan is speeding up the construction of an international tourism consumption centerFly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption: Xinmin Evening News reporter Qian Wenting / photo at the Consumer Expo site

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Qian Wenting) In 2021, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China will exceed 44 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.1 times compared with 2012, with an average annual growth of 8.8%. The advantage of the super-large market is even more obvious. Last year, the total tax-free sales of Hainan’s outlying islands exceeded 60 billion, an increase of 25 times compared with 2012. This is the news that the reporter got from the official theme forum of the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Fair – Global Consumer Innovation and Duty-Free and Travel Retail Conference.

Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of Commerce, said in his speech that the CPC Central Committee and the State Council attached great importance to the promotion of consumption and firmly implemented the strategy of expanding domestic demand. In 2021, the contribution rate of final consumption expenditure to economic growth will reach 65.4%, becoming a stabilizer and ballast stone to keep the economy running smoothly.

Sheng Qiuping believes that this data is due to the continuous change of residents’ consumption concept in the past ten years, the optimization and upgrading of consumption structure, and the transformation of consumption from quantitative satisfaction to qualitative leap. Among them, the continuous development of new consumption such as live delivery and instant delivery of goods has also promoted the continuous improvement of residents’ consumption experience, and the online retail sales and express delivery business have doubled.Consumption imports continue to increase, supply channels are increasingly diversified, and Chinese people also have a yearning for a better life.forceboosted consumption imports. Last year, my country’s imports of consumer goods reached 1.7 trillion yuan, an increase of more than double that of 2012, accounting for about 10% of total imports; the number of cross-border pilot areas has expanded to 132, basically covering the whole country. The total number of duty-free goods in the outlying islands of Hainan has been increasing. Last year, the total sales of duty-free goods in outlying islands of Hainan exceeded 60 billion, an increase of 25 times compared with 2012.

As the country’s first national-level exhibition with the theme of consumer boutiques and the largest consumer boutique exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, the Consumer Expo has an increasingly significant role in unleashing consumption potential and enhancing global development. Sheng Qiuping said that the first Consumer Goods Expo had active purchase transactions and significant trade promotion benefits, which played a positive role in consumption promotion and trade development. Judging from the current situation, the number of brands of foreign exhibitors has increased significantly, the area of ​​the international exhibition area has continued to expand, domestic consumer brands have risen to the forefront, and the quality of economic and trade activities has significantly improved. enhanced.

Shen Danyang, executive vice-governor of Hainan Province, has the same view. He said that under the guidance of China‘s most open policy system, Hainan has actively done three articles on the return of overseas consumption in shopping, education and medical care. The sales of duty-free shops on the outlying islands have doubled in the past two consecutive years, and the introduction of Lingshui Li’an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone 22 well-known universities at home and abroad run schools independently or in cooperation, and the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone has introduced more than 210 types of medical equipment in the special zone for the first time, becoming the main channel for international advanced medical equipment to enter China.

Since the beginning of this year, despite the impact of the epidemic, the scale of China‘s consumption has continued to expand, and the overall trend of continuous upgrading of the consumption structure has not changed. Domestic consumption is recovering at an accelerated pace. As the largest consumer boutique exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, China International Consumer Goods Expo plays an important role in helping Hainan lead the consumption trend, promote consumption upgrading, release consumption potential, and stimulate consumption vitality.

At present, Hainan is accelerating the construction of an international tourism consumption center in an all-round way, benchmarking against internationally renowned tourism destinations, actively cultivating new forms of tourism consumption, expanding opening up to the outside world, improving the quality and internationalization of tourism services, and creating a world-renowned tourism consumption destination. In the middle of this century, Hainan will become a The global leader in tourism consumption has a bright future and a bright future. In this context, the holding of the 2nd Global Consumer Innovation and Duty Free and Tourism Retail Conference is of great significance and far-reaching influence.