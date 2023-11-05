Harbin Corn Industry Expo and Grain Production Conference Facilitate High-Level “Modern Agricultural Capital” Development

The 2023 Harbin Corn Industry Expo and the 5th Harbin Grain Production and Marketing Matchmaking Conference opened on November 4 at the Harbin International Convention and Exhibition Center. Co-sponsored by the Harbin Municipal Grain Bureau and the Harbin Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, the conference aimed to promote the development of Harbin’s corn industry and support rural revitalization.

The conference achieved significant success, with 193 project signings amounting to 12.813 billion yuan in agreements. These signings will help Harbin in its goal of becoming a high-level “modern agricultural capital”. The event attracted industry experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, grain department representatives, exhibitors, and purchasers from various regions in China, including Jiangsu, Fujian, and Gansu.

Notable attendees at the conference included Liu Jian, chairman of the National Agricultural Science and Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation Alliance, Liu Xiaonan, member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the National Grain and Material Reserves Administration, Feng Xin, deputy mayor of Harbin, and Wu An, vice president of the China Grain Industry Association. They attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches emphasizing the importance of the conference for the development of Harbin’s corn industry and agriculture sector as a whole.

Liu Jian praised Harbin for its achievements in exploring regional characteristics, upgrading the corn industry’s entire value chain, and technological innovation. He encouraged Harbin to use this conference as an opportunity to accelerate the process of building a green brand and strengthen the corn industry to contribute to rural revitalization.

Liu Xiaonan highlighted the timely nature of the conference and called for extensive exchanges and cooperation in order to propel the grain industry economy to new heights.

Feng Xin underlined Harbin’s commitment to modern agriculture and building a “modern agricultural capital”. He stressed the importance of scientific agriculture, green agriculture, quality agriculture, and brand agriculture. He extended an invitation to entrepreneurs from around the world to invest in Harbin’s corn industry and praised the conference’s efforts to promote Harbin’s grain products internationally.

Wu An acknowledged the success of the five consecutive grain production and marketing matchmaking conferences in Harbin and assured continued support and assistance from the China Grain Industry Association in terms of brand promotion, exchanges and cooperation, and investment promotion.

The conference featured the release of the 2023 Harbin Grain Quality and also held a publicity and promotion of Harbin Good Grain and Oil. Licenses were awarded to 12 companies that have entered the Xinhuanet Traceability China “Seed Plan” trusted brand matrix.

Highlighting the corn industry’s significance for rural revitalization, the conference focused on various aspects of the corn industry, including discussions on corn biotechnology, genetic breeding, farming, and cultivation. The event aimed to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and create new value for the industry.

To further promote industrial development, the conference featured six exhibition areas, including “Corn Deep Processing,” “Smart Agriculture Exhibition Area,” and “Harbin High-Quality Agricultural Products Exhibition Area.” More than 300 institutions and companies from home and abroad participated in the exhibition, showcasing the latest technologies and products in the corn industry value chain.

The conference’s project signings, discussions, and exhibitions all contributed to the advancement of Harbin’s corn industry and its mission to be at the forefront of agricultural modernization. The successful event will undoubtedly propel the city closer to its goal of becoming a high-level “modern agricultural capital.”