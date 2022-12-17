He gets out of the car after the accident, and is run over in the middle of the night: thus a 44-year-old resident of Zero Branco died. The accident took place at 3.30 on Saturday in Quinto, on the Noalese road.

The man, BL his initials, driving an Opel Meriva, after going off the road in the ditch, got out of the car and was hit by a Renault Clio, which ended up under the vehicle.

Suem118 medical personnel arrived on the spot, but there was nothing they could do for the 44-year-old: he died instantly. Traffic police investigations into a third car are underway. In fact, it would seem that BL’s Opel going off the road was caused by another motorist, who escaped immediately afterwards.

Two vehicles from the fire brigade also intervened on the Noalese area. The Clio driver is in shock.