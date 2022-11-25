PAULARO. The man who, shortly before 1 pm today (Friday 25 November) lost control of the vehicle – an off-road vehicle – which he was driving, ending up in an escarpment, was transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. The accident occurred in Rio, in the municipality of Paularo.

As a result of the violent impact, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. The rescue operations were immediately activated by the Sores plant, which sent the crew of an ambulance from Paluzza and the helicopter rescue to the scene. The firefighters of the Tolmezzo detachment and the carabinieri of the Tolmezzo company were also alerted.

Once freed from the wreckage of the vehicle, thanks to the intervention of the firefighters, the wounded man was taken care of by the health personnel who, after stabilizing him, proceeded to transport him to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

The man, who has always remained conscious, has suffered several injuries, but fortunately his life is not in danger.