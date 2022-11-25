Home News He loses control of his off-road vehicle and ends up in an escarpment: driver freed by the firefighters
News

He loses control of his off-road vehicle and ends up in an escarpment: driver freed by the firefighters

by admin
He loses control of his off-road vehicle and ends up in an escarpment: driver freed by the firefighters

PAULARO. The man who, shortly before 1 pm today (Friday 25 November) lost control of the vehicle – an off-road vehicle – which he was driving, ending up in an escarpment, was transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. The accident occurred in Rio, in the municipality of Paularo.

As a result of the violent impact, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. The rescue operations were immediately activated by the Sores plant, which sent the crew of an ambulance from Paluzza and the helicopter rescue to the scene. The firefighters of the Tolmezzo detachment and the carabinieri of the Tolmezzo company were also alerted.

Once freed from the wreckage of the vehicle, thanks to the intervention of the firefighters, the wounded man was taken care of by the health personnel who, after stabilizing him, proceeded to transport him to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

The man, who has always remained conscious, has suffered several injuries, but fortunately his life is not in danger.

See also  Solidarity with the information operator of the Republic

You may also like

Treviso, stop to alcohol, glass and cans in...

Becciu in a chat: Pope Francis wants me...

Extraordinary services at the station in Padua: arrests...

Xinjiang Urumqi high-rise fire kills 10, netizens question...

Sexual violence and ill-treatment for 94% committed by...

The Dardenne brothers tell a scene from Tori...

At the Garda di Ivrea the exhibition on...

Inner Mongolia adds “85+545” to strengthen social management...

Hungary case in the EU Parliament: Brothers of...

Segusino Vas, the gallery will reopen two months...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy