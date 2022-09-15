Home News Heat, earthquakes and lockdowns: How Chengdu people will experience three major challenges in the summer of 2022 – BBC News
Heat, earthquakes and lockdowns: How Chengdu people will experience three major challenges in the summer of 2022 – BBC News

Heat, earthquakes and lockdowns: How Chengdu people will experience three major challenges in the summer of 2022 – BBC News

An Arina from Europe who works in Chengdu told BBC Chinese that in the past week, everyone could go out to buy daily necessities for an hour within a day or two, but she was always the only pedestrian on the once noisy road. , the whole city was extremely silent under the lockdown (the picture shows the anti-epidemic and disinfecting vehicles spraying disinfection on the streets of Chengdu, the interviewee Arina provided the photo).

“The epidemic gave me the deepest feeling, because earthquakes and high temperature will not limit your freedom, but there are a lot of restrictions under the epidemic. There are many health codes, and you have to scan every code. It is very inconvenient. Take a cool place to escape the heat, or go home and turn on the air conditioner. But the lockdown of the epidemic makes people feel nervous and don’t know what to do.”

This is the feeling of a Chengdu citizen when he was asked about the impact of three consecutive events, including epidemic lockdown, earthquake and extreme heat.

Andy, a 30-year-old native of Chengdu (a pseudonym requested), told BBC Chinese that the strict “static management” (another name for China‘s official lockdown and dynamic clearing and epidemic prevention policy) has been in place for more than three weeks. In an interview with reporters, he said that he originally thought that the lockdown would be lifted after the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, but now he is still waiting day by day for the unblocking to come.

He said that although he has not been so panicked in the past few days, he is still anxious. “The main reason is that Chengdu has no shortage of vegetables and food, which is a little better than Shanghai, but this time I was really annoyed.”

