Pay close attention to new construction, put into production and enter the system to help enterprises upgrade and expand, strengthen policy and capital incentive

In order to speed up the growth of the total number of industrial enterprises above the designated size and focus on cultivating new kinetic energy for the development of the industrial economy, on August 11, the Hebei Provincial Leading Group for the Construction of a Strong Manufacturing Province issued the “Ten Measures for Promoting the Cultivation of Industrial Enterprises Above Designated Sizes”, proposing the establishment of regulatory frameworks. Ten specific measures, including the establishment of enterprise cultivation bases, the strengthening of departmental coordination, and the integration of new construction and production, will fully promote Hebei’s industrial economy to speed up and improve its quality.

Establish a regulated enterprise cultivation library. Every year, we regularly check the situation of the previous year’s temporary industrial enterprises and the new enterprises planned to be put into production this year, establish a cultivation database for above-scale industrial enterprises, establish files and cards for each enterprise, and effectively grasp the development and operation of enterprises, update and improve dynamically, guide and track services, and help enterprises to do Bigger and stronger, echelon upgrade.

Strengthen the coordination of departments. Relevant departments at the provincial, city and county levels should perform their respective duties to form a joint force. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is responsible for the cultivation of industrial enterprises above the designated size, integrates special funds to favor the designated enterprises, and actively cooperates with the statistics department to do a good job in the integration of enterprises into the unified system. The development and reform department is responsible for promoting the production of new enterprises in the current year (or in the fourth quarter of the previous year), the registration certificate is within the validity period, and the newly-built enterprises whose main business income reaches 20 million yuan shall declare and enter the system in a timely manner on a monthly basis. The statistics department is responsible for conducting on-the-spot investigations, reviewing the materials for entry into the system, strengthening statistical verification, and promoting the entry of qualified enterprises into the system as soon as possible.

Pay close attention to new construction and put into operation. The Office of the Leading Group for the Construction of a Strong Provincial Manufacturing Province will regularly report the progress of newly built and put into operation enterprises into the unified system. Special work classes have been established in various regions to speed up industrial investment promotion, accelerate the progress of project construction, keep an eye on contracted projects and projects under construction, provide classified guidance and special personnel services, and promote the early implementation of projects, early start of construction, early production, early integration, and early results.

Help enterprises to upgrade and grow. Strengthen the assistance and guidance to the temporary industrial enterprises, and establish a tracking and cultivation mechanism for “one enterprise, one policy”. Use activities such as “hundreds of thousands of events” to train enterprises that are to be integrated into the system; keep an eye on the time of entry, and guide companies that meet the standards above designated size to apply for entry into the system on time, which should be fully integrated; Provide precise assistance and fixed-point guidance in institutional construction and other aspects to help enterprises develop and grow with high quality.

Strengthen early warning and monitoring of enterprise operation. Establish a regular analysis mechanism for industrial enterprises above the designated size, strengthen the analysis of related data such as electricity, tax invoicing, freight, financing and loans, and strengthen assistance and guidance for the emergence of regional and emerging industry common problems and individual problems in the operation of key enterprises. be resolved in a timely manner. All cities and counties should establish a set of working mechanisms for early warning and analysis of enterprises in difficulty and to assist them throughout the process to help enterprises solve difficulties and prevent non-policy withdrawal of enterprises from the system.

Priority is given to ensuring the normal production order. Qualified industrial enterprises and key cultivation enterprises will be included in the positive list of ecological environment supervision in a timely manner, and priority will be given to guarantee during the emergency response to heavy pollution weather. Optimize the method of ecological environment law enforcement and supervision, further adopt off-site law enforcement methods, implement remote monitoring, and minimize the interference with the normal production and operation activities of industrial enterprises, so as to ensure that there is no daily disturbance, no investigation without evidence, and no minor punishment. When there is a shortage of electricity and natural gas supply, on the premise of ensuring energy consumption for people’s livelihood, the focus is on ensuring the production factors of industrial enterprises above the scale.

Implement preferential tax policies. Organize no less than one tax and fee policy training and guidance for industrial enterprises above the designated size and cultivation base enterprises every year, strictly implement various tax rebates, tax reduction and fee reduction policies, and actively carry out door-to-door service of policies, so that qualified enterprises should know everything Know and enjoy. All cities and counties (cities, districts) are encouraged to formulate measures within the scope of their authority to implement the preferential tax and fee policies that support the development of industrial enterprises above the designated size and the development of key nurturing enterprises.

Strengthen special financing support. The Hebei Industrial Enterprise Service Platform has set up a “Cultivation of Corporate Finance Special Zone” to encourage financial institutions to increase credit issuance, regularly carry out industry-finance docking, tailor-made financial service plans, and create exclusive credit products; Preferential interest rates are given to the first loan, new medium and long-term loans and credit loans.

Strengthen policy and financial incentives. Establish a target responsibility system, strengthen supervision and assessment, regularly report the net increase of industrial enterprises above the designated size, and establish an evaluation and reward mechanism for the cultivation of industrial enterprises above designated size in the province, so as to fully stimulate the enthusiasm of cities and counties to cultivate enterprises to upgrade and enter the system. Rewards are given to the top three districts and cities that have completed the target task of net increase of industrial enterprises above designated size in the province; awards will be given to counties (cities, districts) for the net increase of industrial enterprises above designated size. Encourage cities and counties to reward enterprises that have good growth potential and make great contributions to the industrial economy.

Strong striving to create a good atmosphere. The annual conference on the cultivation and promotion of industrial enterprises above designated size is held to highlight the selection of outstanding models, publicize the advanced practices that have achieved remarkable results in the promotion of standards and integration in various regions, and actively promote a batch of typical experiences that can be replicated, referenced and promoted, and create a cultivation work to strive for excellence. good atmosphere. (Reporter Yone Yanze)

