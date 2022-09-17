Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 16. On September 16, local time, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States at the Samarkand International Conference Center and delivered an important speech, emphasizing that the “Shanghai Spirit” should be upheld, strengthening unity and cooperation, and promoting the construction of A closer SCO community with a shared future.

During his stay in Samarkand, President Xi Jinping also carried out intensive head-of-state diplomacy and held a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with the leaders of the countries who came to attend the SCO Samarkand Summit.

Vigorously promote the “Shanghai Spirit”

On September 16, local time, President Xi Jinping attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the Samarkand International Conference Center.

On the morning of September 16, local time, Xi Jinping and the leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization arrived at the Samarkand International Conference Center one after another and were warmly welcomed by President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

In the morning, leaders of the SCO member states took a group photo, and then held small-scale talks.

In his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held to comprehensively draw a blueprint for China‘s development in the next stage. No matter how the international situation changes, China will always adhere to peaceful development, open development, cooperative development and common development, and regard the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a priority in its diplomacy.

On September 16, local time, President Xi Jinping attended the small-scale talks at the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the Samarkand International Conference Center. This is a group photo of leaders of SCO member states before the small-range talks.

At the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech entitled “Grasp the Trend of the Times, Strengthen Solidarity and Cooperation to Create a Bright Future”.

Xi Jinping pointed out that practice has shown that the “Shanghai Spirit” is the vitality for the development and growth of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and it is also the fundamental principle that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization must adhere to for a long time. We have achieved great success in practicing the “Shanghai Spirit” in the past, and we will continue to uphold the “Shanghai Spirit” in the future.

On September 16, local time, President Xi Jinping attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States at the Samarkand International Conference Center and delivered an important speech. This is a group photo of all participants before the large-scale talks. Xi Jinping stressed that the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change. Human society is standing at a crossroads and facing unprecedented challenges. Under the new situation, the SCO, as an important constructive force in international and regional affairs, must have the courage to face the changing international situation, firmly grasp the trend of the times, continuously strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and promote the building of a closer SCO community with a shared future.

On September 16, local time, President Xi Jinping attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States at the Samarkand International Conference Center and delivered an important speech.

The meeting was fruitful

Leaders of the SCO member states signed and issued the Samarkand Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States.

The meeting issued a number of statements and documents on maintaining international food security, international energy security, addressing climate change, maintaining the security, stability and diversification of supply chains, signed a memorandum on Iran’s obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and started the process of accepting Belarus as a member state , approved Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, agreed to Bahrain, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Myanmar as new dialogue partners, approved a series of resolutions such as the implementation outline for the next five years of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Long-term Cooperation among member states.

Deepen strategic communication with all parties

During his stay in Samarkand, President Xi Jinping not only held formal talks with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, but also held a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

On the morning of the 15th local time, when meeting with President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Xi Jinping stressed that China supports the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Ukraine railway project, is willing to promote the project to start construction at an early date, and supports more outstanding Chinese enterprises to invest in Kyrgyzstan, so as to facilitate the personnel exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. Facilitate customs clearance of goods.

On the morning of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan at the Samarkand State Guest House.

When meeting with the President of Turkmenistan Shcherdar Berdymukhamedov, Xi Jinping stressed that the two sides should increase the volume and scale of natural gas cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development and revitalization of the two countries. It is necessary to accelerate cooperation in non-resource fields, and promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative with the Turkish side’s “Reviving the Silk Road” strategy.

On the morning of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Shcherdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan at the State Guest House in Samarkand.

When meeting with President Rahmon of Tajikistan, Xi Jinping emphasized that China is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with Tajikistan, expand the import of high-quality agricultural products from Tajikistan, increase the scale and level of bilateral trade, promote cooperation in infrastructure, water conservancy, transportation and other fields, and discuss the development of green Cooperation in technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence and other fields will help Tajikistan improve its transit transportation capacity.

On the morning of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Rahmon of Tajikistan at the Samarkand State Guest House.

On the afternoon of the 15th local time, Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, exchanging views on China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in the face of changes in the world, times, and history, China is willing to work with Russia to reflect the responsibility of a major country, play a leading role, and inject stability into a turbulent world.

On the afternoon of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Samarkand State Guest House, exchanging views on China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

Xi Jinping held the sixth meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and Mongolia with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khurilsukh.

The three parties confirmed the five-year extension of the “Planning Outline for the Construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor”, officially launched the feasibility study on the upgrading and development of the middle-line railway of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and agreed to actively promote the laying project of the China-Russia natural gas pipeline transiting through Mongolia.

On the afternoon of September 15 local time, President Xi Jinping held the sixth meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and Mongolia with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khuri Sukh at the Samarkand State Guest House.

When meeting with Mongolian President Khurilsukh, Xi Jinping pointed out that China puts China-Mongolia relations at an important position in its neighboring diplomacy, and is willing to uphold the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work with Mongolia to carry forward traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote China-Mongolia comprehensive The strategic partnership has reached a new level.

On the afternoon of September 15 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Mongolian President Khürelsukh at the Samarkand State Guest House.

Xi Jinping meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The two heads of state decided to upgrade the bilateral relationship to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

On the afternoon of September 15 local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus at the Samarkand State Guest House.

When meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev, Xi Jinping pointed out that the two sides should view and plan bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, enhance strategic mutual trust, increase mutual support, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote bilateral cooperation in various fields to be stable, deepened and practical. .

On the afternoon of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani President Aliyev at the Samarkand State Guest House.

On the morning of September 16 local time, when Xi Jinping met with Iranian President Rahi, he pointed out that China and Iran have traditionally been friendly, and the relationship between the two countries has withstood the test of the changing international situation. It is our common strategic choice to consolidate and develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran.

On the morning of September 16, local time, President Xi Jinping met with Iranian President Rahi at the State Guest House in Samarkand.

When meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Turkey, both major developing countries and emerging market countries, share many common interests in defending their own rights and interests, pursuing development and revitalization, and safeguarding international justice. The Chinese side is willing to work with the Turkmenistan side to promote the development of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations to a higher level.

On the morning of September 16 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Samarkand State Guest House.

When meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz, Xi Jinping pointed out that China is willing to work with Pakistan to promote the development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

On the morning of September 16 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz at the State Guest House in Samarkand.

